© 2024 KUCB
Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
Your voice in the Aleutians.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News
The KUCB Newsroom provides newscasts Monday through Thursday at noon and 5 PM on KUCB Radio. You can find many of our local news stories here.

Alcohol sales now allowed during voting hours in Unalaska

KUCB | By Sofia Stuart-Rasi,
Andy Lusk
Published November 5, 2024 at 4:33 PM AKST
The 'OPEN' sign glows at Harbor View Liquor Store on Election Day. The store is among many businesses allowed to serve alcohol during voting hours, following a 2022 state statute repeal.
Sofia Stuart-Rasi
/
KUCB
The 'OPEN' sign glows at Harbor View Liquor Store on Election Day. The store is among many businesses allowed to serve alcohol during voting hours, following a 2022 state statute repeal.

It’s now legal to sell alcohol during voting hours in Unalaska, thanks to a change in state law. The Alaska State Legislature repealed a ban on liquor sales while polls are open, making this the first general election with the new policy in place.

Unalaska City Clerk Estkarlen Magdaong said bars and restaurants on the island don’t have to wait until polls close to serve alcohol today.

“It’ll be just like any other Tuesday,” she said.

An Alcohol and Marijuana Control Office (AMCO) representative confirmed the ban was repealed in 2022 during a rewrite of Title 4, which dictates alcohol law in Alaska. The changes went into effect Jan. 1 of this year.

Cities could create their own Election Day alcohol policies while the state ban was in effect, but according to Magdaong, Unalaska never did. Still, the repeal was a surprise for many.

During Unalaska’s municipal election in October, restaurants and a liquor store owned by the seafood processor UniSea followed the old state statute, not knowing that it was repealed.

Haden Mullennix is the food and beverage manager at UniSea’s Grand Aleutian Hotel. He said they didn’t serve any alcohol during the municipal election until polls closed, but could have been open.

Now that they're aware of the change, Mullennix said it means better service for customers.

“We’re very excited to be able to do full business on election days,” he said.

Magdaong said she notified Unalaska businesses that serve alcohol about the changes.

Maggie Nelson contributed reporting to this story.
Tags
Regional ALCOHOLUNISEAThe Grand Aleutian HotelLocal Business
Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Sofia was born and raised in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado. She’s reported around the U.S. for local public radio stations, NPR and National Native News. Sofia has a Master of Arts in Environmental Science and Natural Resource Journalism from the University of Montana, a graduate certificate in Documentary Studies from the Salt Institute and a Bachelor of Arts in Studio Arts from the University of Colorado Boulder. In between her studies, Sofia was a ski bum in Telluride, Colorado for a few years.
See stories by Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Andy Lusk
Born and raised in Raleigh, North Carolina, Andy Lusk is a writer, travel enthusiast and seafood aficionado who won the jackpot by landing in Unalaska/Dutch Harbor. When he's not hiking or working on his latest story, you can find him curled up with his cats and a good book. Andy is a Report for America corps member and an alumnus of New York University.
See stories by Andy Lusk
Related Content
Load More