Downtown Unalaska convenience store expands offerings with students in mind

A popular convenience store in downtown Unalaska is under new management and stocking its shelves with lots of new items. Owners of the recently relaunched local business, K’s Snack Shack, want to cater to their main customers: Unalaska City School District students.

Charlotte and Kim Liwag now own the shop just across from the high school. It was most recently known as the Corner Store and belonged to Daneen Looby, who also owns the Norwegian Rat Saloon and serves on the Unalaska City Council. Before that, it was Vy’s Cafe.

The Liwags said they’ve added milk tea to the menu and are looking at espresso options, too. Kim said if there’s something not on the menu that customers would like to see added, they can request it.

Kim Liwag opened an online business in town in 2021, which eventually became a physical store in the Dutch Harbor Mall called Dutch Harbor Etech. The store is home to electronic repair services and a vape shop, and Liwag also sells jewelry and toys.

“I call it the Walmart of Dutch Harbor,” he said. “It’s like a one-stop shop.”

K’s Snack Shack offers more than just snacks, though. Taking a page out of the Dutch Harbor Etech book, it now carries toys, basic household items and money wire services. It does not carry vaping products.

The store is open from 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and is closed on Sunday.