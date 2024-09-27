© 2024 KUCB
Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
The KUCB Newsroom provides newscasts Monday through Thursday at noon and 5 PM on KUCB Radio. You can find many of our local news stories here.

Downtown Unalaska convenience store expands offerings with students in mind

KUCB | By Andy Lusk
Published September 27, 2024 at 12:02 PM AKDT
Charlotte and Kim Liwag (center) now own the shop just across from the high school.
K’s Snack Shack offers more than just snacks.
K’s Snack Shack offers more than just snacks.

A popular convenience store in downtown Unalaska is under new management and stocking its shelves with lots of new items. Owners of the recently relaunched local business, K’s Snack Shack, want to cater to their main customers: Unalaska City School District students.

Charlotte and Kim Liwag now own the shop just across from the high school. It was most recently known as the Corner Store and belonged to Daneen Looby, who also owns the Norwegian Rat Saloon and serves on the Unalaska City Council. Before that, it was Vy’s Cafe.

Taking a page out of the Dutch Harbor Etech book, K's Snack Shack now carries toys, basic household items and money wire services.
Taking a page out of the Dutch Harbor Etech book, K's Snack Shack now carries toys, basic household items and money wire services.

The Liwags said they’ve added milk tea to the menu and are looking at espresso options, too. Kim said if there’s something not on the menu that customers would like to see added, they can request it.

Kim Liwag opened an online business in town in 2021, which eventually became a physical store in the Dutch Harbor Mall called Dutch Harbor Etech. The store is home to electronic repair services and a vape shop, and Liwag also sells jewelry and toys.

“I call it the Walmart of Dutch Harbor,” he said. “It’s like a one-stop shop.”

K’s Snack Shack offers more than just snacks, though. Taking a page out of the Dutch Harbor Etech book, it now carries toys, basic household items and money wire services. It does not carry vaping products.

The store is open from 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and is closed on Sunday.
Andy Lusk
Born and raised in Raleigh, North Carolina, Andy Lusk is a writer, travel enthusiast and seafood aficionado who won the jackpot by landing in Unalaska/Dutch Harbor. When he's not hiking or working on his latest story, you can find him curled up with his cats and a good book. Andy is a Report for America corps member and an alumnus of New York University.
See stories by Andy Lusk
