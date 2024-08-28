© 2024 KUCB
Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
Local News
The KUCB Newsroom provides newscasts Monday through Thursday at noon and 5 PM on KUCB Radio. You can find many of our local news stories here.

Akutan gets 5G mobile coverage through GCI Aleutians Fiber Project

KUCB | By Andy Lusk
Published August 28, 2024 at 1:21 PM AKDT
Akutan already has access to high-speed internet through GCI, which launched earlier this year.
Theo Greenly
/
KUCB
Akutan already has access to high-speed internet through GCI, which launched earlier this year.

Akutan, a town along the Aleutian Chain with around 100 year-round residents, is now connected to 5G wireless service as part of the GCI Aleutians Fiber Project.

Earlier this year, Akutan joined Unalaska, Sand Point and King Cove as the fourth Aleutian community with access to the Anchorage-based telecommunications company’s 2.5 gig consumer internet speed connection. Many Akutan residents also use satellite-based internet services like Starlink. Now community members will have access to a fast mobile connection in addition to those residential and satellite connections.

GCI Rural Affairs Director Jenifer Nelson said in a press release, “When we talk about the importance of closing the digital divide and how transformative these technologies can be, communities like Akutan are exactly what we have in mind.”

Planning for the first phase of the Aleutians Fiber Project, a $100 million project partially funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development’s ReConnect Program, started in 2017. Unalaska was the first community to come online at the end of 2022. Construction in Akutan started in November. Chignik Bay and Larsen Bay are next in line to be connected.

Construction has started in Ouzinkie and Port Lions as part of the project’s second phase. Chignik Lagoon, Chignik Lake, Cold Bay and False Pass are also slated for high-speed internet in the second phase.
Andy Lusk
Born and raised in Raleigh, North Carolina, Andy Lusk is a writer, travel enthusiast and seafood aficionado who won the jackpot by landing in Unalaska/Dutch Harbor. When he's not hiking or working on his latest story, you can find him curled up with his cats and a good book. Andy is a Report for America corps member and an alumnus of New York University.
