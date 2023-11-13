KUCB 30 hour fundraiser brings in over $37,000

KUCB held its annual fundraiser in late October, raising more than $37,000.

Volunteers took over the airways to perform live music, host their own shows and DJ. The fundraiser kicked off with an in-studio open mic night, and closed out at the Norwegian Rat Saloon’s Halloween party.

Ravn Alaska and Alaska Airlines both donated roundtrip tickets. The drawing for the tickets will take place on Nov. 15 at 9 a.m. live on KUCB and Channel 8. It's not too late to get your name in the drawing for the two tickets.

KUCB also received plenty of donations from people outside of Unalaska — people who stream shows and read stories online. Former volunteers and staff donated generously from all across the country. We love that you’re still thinking of Unalaska and of KUCB. Thank you for your contributions.

And thank you to UniSea for matching employee donations.

Thank you to our Board of Directors, to the awesome team at the Rat, to our volunteers and to all of you who pledged to support community radio in Unalaska. We can’t do what we do without you!

If you donated during our fundraiser, please stop by to pick up your thank you gift. (We’ll mail those gifts out to you if you’re off-island.)

Pickup is at KUCB from noon to 1 p.m. all week. Here are a few other pickup times:

5-6 p.m. on Tuesday

5-8 p.m. on Wednesday

5-8 p.m. on Thursday

It’s also not too late to make a donation. We’re just a few thousand dollars away from our goal of $40,000.