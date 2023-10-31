© 2023 KUCB
Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
Local News
The KUCB Newsroom provides newscasts Monday through Thursday at noon and 5 PM on KUCB Radio. You can find many of our local news stories here.

Military delegation visit to Unalaska postponed

KUCB | By Andy Lusk
Published October 31, 2023 at 3:07 PM AKDT
Maggie Nelson
/
KUCB
Inclement weather made landing a challenge for visitors from the U.S. Coast Guard, JBER and NORCOM.

Military officials from the U.S. Coast Guard, JBER and the North American Aerospace Defense Command were expected to visit Unalaska on Oct. 25, but had to cancel their trip due to inclement weather.

According to the city, the planned visit was part of an effort to introduce Alaska Commander General David S. Nahom and Coast Guard officials to strategically-located communities with a Coast Guard presence. Both the Coast Guard and U.S. Navy use Unalaska’s port.

City, Ounalashka Corporation and Qawalangin Tribe representatives hoped to discuss recent sightings of Russian and Chinese vessels along Alaska’s coasts, and the importance of protecting U.S. fisheries in the Bering Sea.

City Manager Bil Homka said Unalaska is looking into other options, possibly by scheduling a meeting in Anchorage in December.
Andy Lusk
Andy Lusk is a Report for America corps member
