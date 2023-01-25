© 2023 KUCB
Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
Your voice in the Aleutians.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Regional
Local News
The KUCB Newsroom provides newscasts Monday through Thursday at noon and 5 PM on KUCB Radio. You can find many of our local news stories here.

Coast Guard aircrew and national security cutter respond to medevac request near Unalaska

KUCB | By Maggie Nelson
Published January 25, 2023 at 2:02 PM AKST
CG 230125.jpg
Courtesy of U.S. Coast Guard
A Coast Guard aircrew member prepares to hoist the injured crew member into a MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter.

The U.S. Coast Guard medevaced a man from a factory trawler near Unalaska Tuesday.

A Kodiak helicopter aircrew hoisted the mariner from the 310-foot fishing vessel Northern Eagle early in the morning on Jan. 24, according to a statement from the Coast Guard. He was then transported to the care of LifeMed personnel in Cold Bay.

The Coast Guard received the initial request for assistance just before 6 a.m. The crew said the 47-year-old crew member had injured his right hand.

The Northern Eagle, a Coast Guard helicopter aircrew and National Security Cutter Munro all met about 30 miles north of Cold Bay to evacuate the injured man, who was in stable condition at the time, according to the statement.

“I’m glad our aircrew was able to respond quickly and safely hoist the injured man,” said Lt. Cody Harris, an Air Station Kodiak MH-60 pilot. “The quick response from the Munro was reassuring, to know that we had multiple Coast Guard assets on scene if needed.”

Weather during the medevac was favorable with 15-20 mph winds and 6-foot seas. The Coast Guard did not provide an update on the man’s condition.

Tags
Regional U.S. COAST GUARDLifeMedCOLD BAYMEDEVAC
Maggie Nelson
Hailing from Southwest Washington, Maggie moved to Unalaska in 2019. She's dabbled in independent print journalism in Oregon and completed her Master of Arts in English Studies at Western Washington University — where she also taught Rhetoric and Composition courses.
See stories by Maggie Nelson
Related Content
  • ST PAUL credit Ethan Candyfire.jpg
    Health
    Bering Sea crab crash puts Pribilof Island’s emergency medical services in jeopardy
    Maggie Nelson
    The collapse of the Bering Sea crab fisheries has put St. Paul Island at risk of losing some of its essential services.The city’s economy is about 90% dependent on the harvest of snow crab, which closed for the first time in the fishery’s history in October. Without Bering Sea snow crab or Bristol Bay red king crab — which has been closed since 2021 — the City of St. Paul is estimating a roughly $2.7 million hit.In light of those anticipated losses, St. Paul’s city government declared a cultural, economic and social emergency in late October, following the fishery closures, and subsequently implemented budgetary cuts, hiring freezes and other measures.Now, the Pribilof Island community faces the loss of its emergency medical services.
  • IMG_8300.jpg
    Science & Environment
    Company behind Unalaska’s geothermal energy project hits major construction milestone, clams up on funding
    Maggie Nelson
    The company aiming to bring geothermal energy to Unalaska plans to pay more than $90 million to an engineering and construction firm to build the volcano-powered project, under a contract announced Jan. 18.Ounalashka Corporation/Chena Power, LLC, the company behind the project, is a joint venture between Unalaska’s Native corporation and Fairbanks-based Chena Power. And while OCCP Project Manager Dave Matthews said they plan to start construction of the plant this coming summer, the company still hasn’t announced that it’s secured any funding.
  • CUTTLEFISH TAPES.jpg
    Regional
    UAF adds 1970s audio reels of Aleutian history to digital catalog
    Maggie Nelson
    A collection of 50-year-old audio recordings from the Aleutians have been digitized and are now accessible online.The recordings were part of an Unalaska school project from the ‘70s. A group of students and their teacher recorded various Elders in hopes of documenting the language, culture and history of the Unangax̂ community and the Aleutian region.There’s about 60 reel-to-reel audio tapes that make up the collection. They include topics from day-to-day activities to historic events, fishing stories and recipes, to accounts from Makushin and the other lost villages that were forcibly evacuated during World War II.
Load More