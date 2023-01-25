Coast Guard aircrew and national security cutter respond to medevac request near Unalaska

The U.S. Coast Guard medevaced a man from a factory trawler near Unalaska Tuesday.

A Kodiak helicopter aircrew hoisted the mariner from the 310-foot fishing vessel Northern Eagle early in the morning on Jan. 24, according to a statement from the Coast Guard. He was then transported to the care of LifeMed personnel in Cold Bay.

The Coast Guard received the initial request for assistance just before 6 a.m. The crew said the 47-year-old crew member had injured his right hand.

The Northern Eagle, a Coast Guard helicopter aircrew and National Security Cutter Munro all met about 30 miles north of Cold Bay to evacuate the injured man, who was in stable condition at the time, according to the statement.

“I’m glad our aircrew was able to respond quickly and safely hoist the injured man,” said Lt. Cody Harris, an Air Station Kodiak MH-60 pilot. “The quick response from the Munro was reassuring, to know that we had multiple Coast Guard assets on scene if needed.”

Weather during the medevac was favorable with 15-20 mph winds and 6-foot seas. The Coast Guard did not provide an update on the man’s condition.