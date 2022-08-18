Aleutian Airways says they’re cleared for takeoff

The Federal Aviation Administration has approved Aleutian Airways to begin flying in Alaska, according to a statement from the airline Thursday morning.

They are offering chartered flights to some communities, and say they will announce broader service in the fall.

“We are excited to share that Aleutian Airways has successfully completed FAA proving runs and is now approved to begin flying in Alaska,” the statement said. “Chartered service will begin immediately, and an announcement on scheduled service and routes will be released this fall.”

The airline would service Unalaska and other communities in the Aleutian Islands in Saab 2000 airplanes.

