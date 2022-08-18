© 2022
Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
The KUCB Newsroom provides newscasts every weekday at noon and 5 PM on KUCB Radio. You can find many of our local news stories here.

Aleutian Airways says they’re cleared for takeoff

KUCB | By Theo Greenly
Published August 18, 2022 at 9:56 AM AKDT
Aleutian-Airways-Saab-2000.png
Aleutian Airways
The airline would service Unalaska and other communities in the Aleutian Islands in Saab 2000 airplanes.

The Federal Aviation Administration has approved Aleutian Airways to begin flying in Alaska, according to a statement from the airline Thursday morning.

They are offering chartered flights to some communities, and say they will announce broader service in the fall.

“We are excited to share that Aleutian Airways has successfully completed FAA proving runs and is now approved to begin flying in Alaska,” the statement said. “Chartered service will begin immediately, and an announcement on scheduled service and routes will be released this fall.”

See the full release here.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

