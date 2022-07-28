Vehicle accident reported on Summer Bay Road

A single-vehicle rollover crash occurred on Summer Bay Road Thursday night.

At approximately 8:34 p.m. Thursday night the Unalaska Public Safety Dispatch Center received multiple 911 calls regarding a vehicle accident on Summer Bay Road.

Unalaska Public Safety dispatched Fire and Police to the scene. On the scene, a mid-sized SUV had left the roadway toward the ocean and was found positioned on its roof.

Four occupants were in the vehicle and were transported via ambulance to the clinic.

Police are investigating the cause of the accident at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.