© 2022
Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
Your voice in the Aleutians.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Regional
Local News
The KUCB Newsroom provides newscasts every weekday at noon and 5 PM on KUCB Radio. You can find many of our local news stories here.

Vehicle accident reported on Summer Bay Road

KUCB | By Laurelin Kruse
Published July 28, 2022 at 10:34 PM AKDT

A single-vehicle rollover crash occurred on Summer Bay Road Thursday night.

At approximately 8:34 p.m. Thursday night the Unalaska Public Safety Dispatch Center received multiple 911 calls regarding a vehicle accident on Summer Bay Road.

Unalaska Public Safety dispatched Fire and Police to the scene. On the scene, a mid-sized SUV had left the roadway toward the ocean and was found positioned on its roof.

Four occupants were in the vehicle and were transported via ambulance to the clinic.

Police are investigating the cause of the accident at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Tags

Regional Unalaska Department of Public SafetyCity of Unalaska Fire Department
Laurelin Kruse
Laurelin Kruse is a writer and radio producer from rural Colorado. She has a BA in American Studies from Yale, and she learned radio at the Transom Story Workshop in Massachusetts, where she reported stories for the local public radio station. Kruse is excited to spend the summer roaming the tundra and doing stories for the Unalaska community.
See stories by Laurelin Kruse