Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
Local News
The KUCB Newsroom provides newscasts every weekday at noon and 5 PM on KUCB Radio. You can find many of our local news stories here.

Taxi driver involved in head-on collision in ‘fair’ condition

KUCB | By Theo Greenly
Published June 20, 2022 at 3:01 PM AKDT
providence alaska medical center
Joey Mendolia
/
Alaska Public Media
A Providence spokesperson reported Monday that Rob Knop was in "fair" condition.

A taxi driver involved in a head-on collision in Unalaska last week is in “fair” condition, according to representatives from Providence Alaska Medical Center in Anchorage.

Ron Knop was medevaced to Anchorage after his taxi-cab collided with a commercial tractor-trailer truck at the “S” curves on Airport Beach Road last Monday.

Unalaska Department of Public Safety reported several people sustained injuries from the head-on collision, and were transported to the clinic. Only Knop sustained severe injuries.

Megan Moore, a representative from Providence, reported Monday that Knop’s condition was “fair.” She could not comment further on the status of the patient.

UDPS is investigating the accident.

PUBLIC SAFETY unalaska
Theo Greenly
Theo Greenly reports from the Aleutians as a Report for America corps member. He got his start in public radio at KCRW in Santa Monica, California, and has produced radio stories and podcasts for stations around the country.
See stories by Theo Greenly
