Taxi driver involved in head-on collision in ‘fair’ condition

A taxi driver involved in a head-on collision in Unalaska last week is in “fair” condition, according to representatives from Providence Alaska Medical Center in Anchorage.

Ron Knop was medevaced to Anchorage after his taxi-cab collided with a commercial tractor-trailer truck at the “S” curves on Airport Beach Road last Monday.

Unalaska Department of Public Safety reported several people sustained injuries from the head-on collision, and were transported to the clinic. Only Knop sustained severe injuries.

Megan Moore, a representative from Providence, reported Monday that Knop’s condition was “fair.” She could not comment further on the status of the patient.

UDPS is investigating the accident.