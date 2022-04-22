© 2022
Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
Your voice in the Aleutians.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Regional
Local News
The KUCB Newsroom provides newscasts every weekday at noon and 5 PM on KUCB Radio. You can find many of our local news stories here.

NOAA opens up nearly $200 million in loans for six Western Alaska nonprofits

KUCB | By Maggie Nelson
Published April 22, 2022 at 4:39 PM AKDT
CDG.jpg
Courtesy of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
The CDQ program is made up of six nonprofit corporations that are tasked with supporting economic development and wellbeing in communities on the Bering Sea and Aleutian Islands through fisheries revenues.

Six Western Alaska nonprofits can now apply for a slice of nearly $200 million in federal loans to pay for fishing vessels, quota and other industry expenses to support economic development in their region.

The long-term loans are from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and are exclusively available to the Western Alaska Community Development Quota Program. The CDQ program is made up of six nonprofit groups that are tasked with supporting economic development and wellbeing in communities on the Bering Sea and Aleutian Islands through fisheries revenues.

“This particular loan program was kind of a follow up to the general concept of the CDQ program,” said NOAA fisheries management specialist Stephanie Warpinski. “This is another opportunity for long-term direct loans for the CDQ groups to use to assist villages with economic development.”

Together, the six CDQ groups represent more than 65 Alaska communities, stretching from the Norton Sound down to the Aleutian Pribilof region.

Each of the groups will be able to apply for nearly $33 million in federal loans, Warpinski said. That money can be used to buy new boats, processing facilities, or cooperative rights in any of the Bering Sea and Aleutian Island fisheries. The loans can’t be used for building a new vessel or toward anything that could contribute to overfishing.

The groups have until April 25 to submit a loan application.

Any leftover funding will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis, according to Warpinski.

Groups that get a loan have 30 years to pay it back, she said.

Find more information on the federal register’s website.

Tags

Regional noaa fisheriesCDQAPICDACentral Bering Sea Fishermen's AssociationNorton Sound Economic Development CorporationBristol Bay Economic Development CorporationYukon Delta Fisheries Development AssociationCoastal Villages Region Fund
Maggie Nelson
Hailing from Southwest Washington, Maggie moved to Unalaska in 2019. She's dabbled in independent print journalism in Oregon and completed her Master of Arts in English Studies at Western Washington University — where she also taught Rhetoric and Composition courses.
See stories by Maggie Nelson
Related Content
  • LEKANOFF PARKER DECK RAVEN BAY.jpg
    Industry
    Local boat looks to Unalaska’s youth in hopes of revitalizing island’s fishery
    Maggie Nelson
    It was still dark at Unalaska’s Robert Storrs Small Boat Harbor, just before 5 a.m. on a fair spring morning. Normally, Dustan Dickerson and his three-man crew would be warming up the engine of the 54-foot Raven Bay by now so they could head out a few miles to haul and set cod pots, eat, sleep and repeat for a couple days before returning home. But on this mid-March morning, the crew was joined by three sleepy-eyed greenhorns: Corynn Lekanoff, Kaidon Parker and Anatoly Fomin. The three local teens were headed out for a day trip to get a glimpse into the life of Unalaska’s small boat fishermen. The trip is part of an outreach program led and started earlier this year by Dickerson, captain and owner of the Raven Bay. It’s meant to provide local youth with the chance to get on a boat and see what fishing is all about.
  • PAUL 1.jpg
    Industry
    Into the ice: Snow crab decline hits Bering Sea island community of St. Paul
    Hal Bernton/Seattle Times
    ST. PAUL — The Trident Seafoods plant tucked inside this island’s small port is the largest snow crab processor in the nation. On a cold clear day in January, three Trident workers, within the hold of the Seattle-based Pinnacle, grabbed bunches of the shellfish, and placed them in an enormous brailer basket for their brief trip across a dock. The crab were fed into a hopper to be butchered, cooked, brined and frozen. Few of the 360 people who live on St. Paul, largest of the four Pribilof Islands, have opted to work in the plant. Instead jobs are filled with recruits from elsewhere. But the plant still remains a financial underpinning of this Aleut community. Trident pays taxes that help bankroll the expansive services of a city government, which rents apartments, leases construction equipment and even provides plumbers and electricians to make repairs.
  • UNALASKA Carl Moses HARBOR.jpg
    Regional
    $34 million left for businesses in second round of Alaska’s pandemic relief program
    Maggie Nelson
    Alaska businesses hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic have until April 15 to apply for tens of millions of dollars from a second round of federal pandemic relief funding. But that’s only if they didn’t get money during the first series of grants issued through the state’s American Rescue Plan Act. Even if business owners applied and were turned down during that first round of the Alaska ARPA Business Relief Program, they can still give this second round a shot, said Shirley Marquardt, executive director for the Southwest Alaska Municipal Conference. “If you applied, but you did not get any funding, for whatever reason … you can go back and you can apply again here on round two,” Marquardt said. “And I would really strongly urge people to do that.”
Load More