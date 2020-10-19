Ways To Vote In November's General Election

State / Federal General Election

ELECTION DAY: Tuesday, November 3, 2020

1) EARLY & ABSENTEE VOTING

a) In Person

i. Voting appointments available starting Monday, October 19 through Monday, November 2, 2020, during regular business hours, at Unalaska City Hall, 43 Raven Way.

ii. Call the Clerk’s Office at 581-1251, option 4 to schedule appointment.

iii. Bring identification (such as voter ID card, state-issued driver license or identification, or passport); wear a covering over the nose and mouth; and remain in the arctic entry at City Hall during the voting process, which will be assisted by an Election Worker

b) By Mail, Email or Fax

i. Apply with the State Division of Elections at www.elections.alaska.gov

ii. Print a paper application to mail; or

iii. Complete application online if you have an Alaska Driver License or ID Card

iv. You can request to have your ballot delivered to you by mail, email or by fax.

v. Absentee Ballot Witness Requirement Suspended: Due to a recent court decision, voters are not required to get their absentee ballots witnessed in the 2020 General Election. Voters must still sign the back of the absentee ballot envelope and provide one voter identifier.

2) ON ELECTION DAY at City Hall, 43 Raven Way; Polls open from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

a) In person: Voter will bring identification (such as voter ID card, state-issued driver license or ID; passport); wear a covering over the nose and mouth; and follow COVID-19 protective measures as explained by Election Workers

b) If the voter’s name is not on the list of voters registered at an address in Unalaska, the voter will complete a “questioned” ballot envelope, and the State Division of Elections will determine the voter’s qualification to vote in this election.

c) By Personal Representative: If you are in quarantine or physically unable to vote in person at City Hall, you may send your representative to City Hall to obtain your ballot; bring the ballot to you to be voted; and return the voted ballot to City Hall before the polls close at 8pm. Additional paperwork required.

d) Special Assistance: If a voter requires special assistance to vote on Election Day at City Hall (such as blindness, disability, or the inability to read or write) assistance may be provided by a person of the voter’s choice.

COVID-CONSCIOUS VOTING PROCEDURES: We have devised protocols and procedures to reduce the transmission of COVID-19 for all in person voting, to protect both voters and the election workers. On Election Day, voters are offered hand sanitizer, will wear coverings over the nose and mouth, observe social distancing, and follow a circuitous route through the voting area to reduce contact with others. Election workers will use hand sanitizer, utilize personal protective equipment and there are clear plastic screens between voters and election workers. Additionally, election workers will regularly sanitize voting booths, pens and other election materials.