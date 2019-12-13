WATCH LIVE: House Judiciary To Vote On Articles Of Impeachment

After more than 14 hours of sparring on Thursday, the House Judiciary Committee is reconvening Friday to vote on two articles of impeachment.

The committee's approval would move the articles to the full House, which would then decide whether to impeach President Trump.

The formal debate over whether Trump should be impeached for abuse of power and for obstruction of Congress culminated in a dramatic and abrupt ending.

The committee was expected to approve the articles Thursday evening, but shortly after 11 p.m. ET, House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., punted the vote to the next morning.

"It is now very late at night," he said, adjourning the hearing. "I want the members on both sides of the aisle to think about what has happened over these last two days and to search their consciences before we cast our final votes."

Nadler's decision led to vocal objection from Republicans on the committee, including ranking member Doug Collins, R-Ga.

"You've just blown up schedules for everyone," Collins said. "This is the kangaroo court that we're talking about."

Throughout the day, and for several hours on Wednesday, committee members delivered partisan talking points in support of or opposition to Trump's impeachment. Republicans offered several amendments that were rejected.

If the full House votes to impeach the president, the Senate would then begin a trial to determine whether to remove Trump from office or, much more likely in the Republican-led chamber, acquit him.

