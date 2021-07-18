U.S. Census Directors Were All White Until James F. Holmes Stepped In

More than two decades before the Biden administration announced its historic pick to lead the U.S. Census Bureau, James F. Holmes quietly blazed a trail at the federal government's largest statistical agency.

President Biden's nominee — Robert Santos, who is a leading statistician and Latinx — is on track to become the bureau's first permanent, Senate-confirmed director of color. But Holmes — who is African American and served as acting director in 1998 — was the first-ever person of color to oversee the head count that forms the foundation of U.S. democracy.

Holmes' close to nine-month stint during a key period of preparations for the 2000 census broke with a long history of white people overseeing the once-a-decade tally used to determine political representation and guide federal funding.

Over more than 230 years, more than three dozen white leaders have headed the census, beginning with Thomas Jefferson. The country's first secretary of state was charged with certifying the number of U.S. residents from the inaugural national count in 1790, when — according to the Constitution's original instructions — an enslaved person was counted as "three fifths'' of a free person and some Native Americans were not counted at all.

Directors of the bureau, which became a permanent agency in 1902, have been chosen by the president and confirmed by the Senate. And in the almost quarter-century following Holmes' temporary tenure as the agency's acting head (which did not require congressional approval), not a single person of color has filled the bureau's top position.

"To say that it's long overdue is the understatement of the century," Holmes says.

A surprise promotion to acting director

Holmes' brief stint as acting director began with a surprise offer from Bill Daley, the commerce secretary overseeing the bureau during former President Bill Clinton's administration.

"I couldn't for the life of me figure out why the secretary of commerce wanted to talk with me about census issues," says Holmes, who was managing the agency's regional office in Atlanta in January 1998. "I was quite a ways down in the pecking order."

At the time, the bureau had just become leaderless, months before the start of the dress rehearsal for the 2000 census. Its previous director — Martha Riche, an economist — had resigned amid a growing political storm over an ultimately blocked plan to use statistical sampling to improve the accuracy of the population counts for redistributing congressional seats and Electoral College votes among the states.

"To be frank with you, we were very concerned at that point about the ability of the census to be effective because there were a lot of difficulties going on operationally," Daley says. "What Mr. Holmes brought was experience in management and operations, and that's what the census is about. Forget the politics, and forget statistical sampling and all of that."

Holmes' unusual promotion came after three decades of working for the bureau far away from its headquarters just outside of Washington, D.C. He joined the agency as a survey statistician at its Detroit regional office back in 1968, after growing up in a small, segregated town in Georgia and graduating from Albany State University, a historically Black school.

"All of my formal education had been done with Black folks. Nobody else. And when I went into the world of work, there was some apprehension on my part, to be honest, on whether or not I was prepared," Holmes says. "It didn't take me very long to understand that I was just as prepared, just as smart as my white counterparts. And when I came to that realization, I never looked back."

Quietly making history at the Census Bureau

Holmes says when he was named the bureau's temporary leader in 1998, it didn't immediately dawn on him that the appointment was history-making. While it was covered in reports by The Associated Press, The New York Times and The Washington Post, there was no mention of Holmes becoming the first person of color to ever head the U.S. census — a fact that the Commerce Department's press release also left out.

For decades, it's been relegated to trivia, little-known outside the circles of veteran bureau employees and longtime census watchers. This year, the "Notable Alumni" section of the bureau's website did start featuring a biography of Holmes. In a statement to NPR, the agency says Holmes' biography was recently added "when we were doing research for people to highlight for Black History Month." But the webpage makes no reference to the historic nature of Holmes' tenure.

Still, Daley, the former commerce secretary who later served as one of former President Barack Obama's chiefs of staff, says when he decided to promote Holmes to acting director, he saw an opportunity to diversify the racial and ethnic makeup of the bureau's leadership.

"Much of the workforce of the census are African Americans, and so, I thought it would be a strong message to the workforce that it's a new day," Daley says.

Before the end of 1998, Holmes was ultimately replaced with a Senate-confirmed director — Kenneth Prewitt, a political scientist who is white. Holmes says he was not interested in leading the bureau in the long term and wanted to return to focusing on the responsibilities of a career civil servant.

"I was not at all comfortable with the political side, especially after serving 30 years on the other side," says Holmes, who retired from the bureau in 2005 as the regional director in Atlanta.

We can just have the numbers, or we can have the numbers with the faces and the stories that are behind them. And to me, the latter is key. - James F. Holmes, former acting director of the Census Bureau

Hope for a "reflection of their existence"

In the decades since Holmes' brief tour as acting director, the lack of diversity at the highest rank of the agency has been a concern for some inside the bureau.

"There was no reason to question that on one side of the table because this is the way it's always been," says Jeri Green, who worked at the bureau for more than two decades and was a member of the agency's affinity group for African American managers. "But from the standpoint of people of color, I know that with each change in administration, there are people who await and hope that they will see some reflection of their existence in the United States as a people."

Green, who retired in 2017 as a senior advisor for civic engagement, says increasing racial and ethnic diversity among the bureau's leaders could help the agency tackle the longstanding challenges of overcounting the country's white population and undercounting people of color for the census.

"It never will be perfect, but if there were people of color at the table who could better explain what is going on in these communities, these issues might be addressed," Green adds.

Holmes says Santos — who is nominated to lead the bureau through 2026 and has said he identifies as mestizo on census forms — could bring not only extensive qualifications as a statistician, but also life experiences that "will add value and richness to the organization."

"We can just have the numbers, or we can have the numbers with the faces and the stories that are behind them. And to me, the latter is key," Holmes says. "Otherwise, we're still making decisions in a vacuum. And any time you make decisions in a vacuum, there are unintended consequences."

"Born and raised in the barrios" of San Antonio

At his recent confirmation hearing before the Senate, Santos shared how his upbringing helped shape his "dual passions of statistics and helping people."

"Born and raised in the barrios of my native San Antonio, I was fortunate to be in a Mexican American family whose parents secured civil servant jobs at Kelly Air Force Base," Santos, who is the current president of the American Statistical Association, told lawmakers.

Julie Dowling, a professor of sociology and Latin American and Latino studies at the University of Illinois who recently chaired one of the bureau's committees of outside advisers, says she is encouraged by Santos' research and writing on how data about race and ethnicity is collected, especially about Latinos.

"One of the things that made me really excited to see Latino representation in this office is because we're such a large component of the population now," Dowling, who is Mexican American, says. "I think it's really great to bring somebody in that has that kind of experience, both personally and professionally in his work, that he'll be able to speak to some of that diversity that we have within the Latino population."

Dowling adds Santos could also help rebuild public trust after the controversy over former President Donald Trump's administration's failed push for a citizenship question, which was likely to discourage census participation among many Latinos and Asian Americans.

"I think that that could be really helpful in terms of turning the tide towards better relations, that people will understand the Census Bureau not as it was being used during the Trump administration," Dowling says.

If approved to head the bureau, Santos would join the mostly male roster of Senate-confirmed directors.

So far, only two women have ever taken on that role, both of whom are white.



LULU GARCIA-NAVARRO, HOST:

Now, off the Texas coast, a multimillion-dollar black market is thriving. For years, Mexican fishermen have crossed into U.S. waters to illegally catch high-priced red snapper. Texas fishermen are outraged, a Mexican cartel is involved and the federal government can't seem to stop it. NPR's John Burnett has our exclusive report.

JOHN BURNETT, BYLINE: The U.S. Coast Guard station on South Padre Island has a one-of-a-kind mission among the 197 stations along the nation's seashores. Their chief enforcement activity entails bouncing across the swells of the lower Texas Gulf in pursuit of wily Mexican fishing boats filled with plump, rosy fish destined for seafood houses in Mexico City and Houston. The chase sounds like this, from a Coast Guard video.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED COAST GUARD OFFICER: United States Coast Guard. Stop your vessel. Stop your vessel.

BURNETT: It's getting worse. Coast Guard interdictions of illegal fishing boats like this one have soared from nine seizures in 2010 to 148 last year. They detained more than 500 Mexican fishermen. Coast Guard commanders, commercial fishermen, marine biologists and federal officials interviewed for this report say the large-scale illegal harvesting of red snapper is doing great harm to the Gulf.

DAN IPPOLITO: They'll come into, you know, U.S. waters, they'll fish, they'll grab as much snapper as they can, and they'll go head back south before we can detect them. The average catch they'll have on board is 1,000 to 3,000 pounds of snapper.

BURNETT: Lieutenant Commander Dan Ippolito reports that last year, the South Padre station seized 37 tons of marine life from Mexican lanchas, as they're called. I joined them on a recent patrol of the Gulf in a 900-horsepower-fast pursuit boat. They regularly come across trot lines and gill netting that can be 3 miles long. They're both illegal in this part of the Gulf because they kill marine life indiscriminately. First Class Petty Officer Erin Welch is driving the boat.

ERIN WELCH: We find red snapper, sharks, sea turtles. It's incredibly physically taxing on the crew. We have to utilize everybody that's onboard to be able to pull this up.

BURNETT: The snapper poachers are winning this cat-and-mouse game on the warm waters of the Gulf. By the Coast Guard's own reckoning, they detect only about 10% of incursions into U.S. waters. Again, Lieutenant Commander Ippolito.

IPPOLITO: They can go pretty fast, they're pretty maneuverable and they're hard to detect out on the seas just because they have such a low profile.

BURNETT: When the Coast Guard interdicts a lancha, they impound the boat and motor, confiscate the fish and detain the fishermen. But under the Law of the Sea Convention, they're released with no charges. They return to Mexico, where they usually acquire a new boat and do it all over again. The Coast Guard says they've apprehended the same fishermen more than 20 times.

GREG STUNZ: I think there should be more consequences for the individuals doing this, but also those that are probably backing it as well.

BURNETT: Greg Stunz is a marine biologist at the Harte Research Institute for Gulf of Mexico Studies in Corpus Christi, Texas. He shares the widespread belief in the Gulf that the federal government should do more to discourage illegal snapper poaching. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is the federal cop that deals with unauthorized fishing fleets in U.S. waters. NOAA Fisheries has called out Mexico repeatedly for not curbing its illegal snapper fleet.

Mexico assures Washington that it's cracking down through prosecution and policing. But year after year, nothing changes. A top NOAA official, who was not authorized to speak for the agency, told me they're frustrated by Mexican inaction. Quote, "we've tried to figure out how to make them stop. We've tried plan A, B, C and D, and the Mexican government never did anything."

The homeport of the Mexican lancha fleet is Playa Bagdad, located about 9 miles south of the Rio Grande. Four hundred fishermen live here in wooden shanties with gill nets and long lines strewn about, cur dogs chewing on fish guts and fiberglass boats pulled up on the sand. When I arrived, fishermen were hauling in the day's catch, which included a batch of small snapper.

IDELFONSO CARRILLO: (Speaking Spanish).

BURNETT: "Huachinango - red snapper - it's the best in price and flavor," said Idelfonso Carrillo, a 44-year-old fisherman who owns six boats. He's reclining in a hammock on his front porch after a day on the water.

CARRILLO: (Speaking Spanish).

BURNETT: "The truth is there are red snapper in these waters but very few. You all have them up there," he says, jutting his chin northward. "Here, we're using up all our fish." Carrillo says the fish buyer may pay $75 for a load of puny Mexican snapper and more than triple that, $250, for big U.S. snapper. He continues, Mexican authorities don't do anything to stop them from crossing into U.S. waters.

CARRILLO: (Speaking Spanish).

BURNETT: "There are times when we can't catch anything here, and that's when we have to look for fish up there because we have families to feed. But we run the risk of losing everything," he says. "The Coast Guard takes it all." Carrillo says he's been caught three times, and each time, he had to spend at least $15,000 for a new boat and motor. It's widely suspected among Texas fishermen and law enforcement that the Gulf Cartel is helping the snapper poachers buy new boats. Michael Walker is a charter captain who sees a lot from the helm chair of his 45-foot deep sea fishing boat.

MICHAEL WALKER: That makes me think that - a poor fisherman - you know, three thousand bucks, whatever, for a panga boat, $5,000 to $10,000 for a motor - how can he afford to lose that? Is he making that much, or is it a bigger operation?

BURNETT: Walker is also appalled at the needless slaughter of sea life caused by the floating fishing gear. The illegal fishermen get spooked by the Coast Guard and dash back to Mexican waters, but their gill netting just keeps killing.

WALKER: I pulled one up a few years ago. It had about a dozen dead sailfish in it. I don't know how many mackerel, little sharks, big sharks. It was about a mile long.

BURNETT: The DEA in Houston confirms that the Gulf Cartel has for years used Playa Bagdad as a staging ground to run drugs north in fishing boats. And it's on the rise. A DEA agent says they've seen an uptick in cocaine smuggling along the lower Texas coast. Sources on both sides of the border believe the cartel also takes a cut of the lucrative snapper trade and helps fishermen buy new vessels. A Matamoros native with deep knowledge of the local fishing business, who asked not to be named because he fears for his safety, told me Mexican fishermen are not millionaires. They can't just go out and buy a new boat. There are other interests.

But what really ticks off protectors of the Gulf is how much trouble they all went to to build up a depleted snapper population over the last 30 years. Today, the species has rebounded robustly, says marine biologist Greg Stunz.

STUNZ: So it's somewhat appalling to think we've made all of these sacrifices, are a slap in the face, and then all these fish go out the back door illegally by illegal fishing. And so it's a big problem. It's an unrecognized problem.

BURNETT: In a final twist to the story, Mexico exported 7 1/2 tons of red snapper to the U.S. last year for a value of $50 million. NOAA suspects some of the fish were caught illegally in U.S. waters, iced down in Mexico and sold back to seafood lovers in Texas. John Burnett, NPR News, South Padre Island.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC) Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.