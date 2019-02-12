Unalaska's Finance Director To Leave For Job In Oklahoma

Unalaska's finance director is leaving March 1.

Clay Darnell recently sat down with KUCB's Laura Kraegel to discuss his resignation.

Darnell has spent about a year and half as head of Unalaska's finance department.

Now, he's leaving to take a new job back in his home state.

"I have accepted a position in Oklahoma as the controller of the Muscogee Creek Nation," said Darnell.

He declined to answer questions about why he started looking for new opportunities.

Darnell said he'll do the same kind of financial work for the Muscogee tribe as he currently does for the City of Unalaska.

Before he leaves, he's focused on finalizing the city's budget proposal for fiscal year 2020.

"The city was in good shape financially when I came, and they are also in good shape as I leave," he said.

Darnell said he's grateful for his time in Unalaska and has a "long list" of people to thank.

"I want to thank the community of Unalaska because they were so welcoming when I came," he said. "I also I wanted to thank the finance staff. It's a group of dedicated, hard-working individuals, and I'm really going to miss them.

"The director group has been great to work with," he continued. "And I also appreciated the professional and courteous treatment I got when I was before the City Council members."

When Darnell submitted his letter of resignation Jan. 28, he became the second city department director to resign over the course of four days. Jennifer Shockley had previously resigned as acting police chief, with her last day set for Feb. 24.

City Manager Thomas E. Thomas has not responded to KUCB's requests for comment on the staffing changes underway at City Hall.