Unalaska's COVID-19 Count Reaches Double Digits

City officials reported a new positive case of COVID-19 in Unalaska Tuesday, bringing the total number of positive local cases to ten.

The individual who tested positive is an employee of Pacific Stevedoring and was placed in isolation following the positive test, according to officials.

The sick employee arrived on the island on June 25 and immediately went into quarantine, per local mitigation plans.

Despite the new case, the community risk factor remains at "medium."

To date, this marks ten positive cases of COVID-19 in Unalaska. This is the first positive case among PacSteve employees. Whereas, eight have been among Icicle Seafoods workers, and one was an employee of the Alaska Marine Highway System who tested positive for the virus in Unalaska on the M/V Tustumena's first ferry trip of the season.