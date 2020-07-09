Unalaska's COVID-19 Count Reaches Double Digits

By & 3 hours ago

Despite the new COVID-19 case, the community risk factor remains at "medium."
Credit Berett Wilber/KUCB

City officials reported a new positive case of COVID-19 in Unalaska Tuesday, bringing the total number of positive local cases to ten.

The individual who tested positive is an employee of Pacific Stevedoring and was placed in isolation following the positive test, according to officials. 

The sick employee arrived on the island on June 25 and immediately went into quarantine, per local mitigation plans.

To date, this marks ten positive cases of COVID-19 in Unalaska. This is the first positive case among PacSteve employees. Whereas, eight have been among Icicle Seafoods workers, and one was an employee of the Alaska Marine Highway System who tested positive for the virus in Unalaska on the M/V Tustumena's first ferry trip of the season.

Tags: 
News
covid-19
coronavirus
public health
IFHS
Iliuliuk Family and Health Services
City of Unalaska
PacSteve
Pacific Stevedoring

Related Content

Unalaska's COVID-19 Count Rises To Nine, As Another Processor Tests Positive For The Virus

By Jul 2, 2020
Hope McKenney/KUCB

City officials announced Thursday that another person in Unalaska tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of positive local cases to nine. 

The individual who tested positive is an employee of Icicle Seafoods and has been in quarantine since arriving on the island June 25.

Unalaska's 'Non-Essential' Businesses Set To Receive First Round Of CARES Act Funds

By Jun 30, 2020
Hope McKenney/KUCB

 

The City of Unalaska will start distributing funds to non-essential businesses that had to close due to COVID-19 as early as Monday, according to city officials.

Unalaska is slated to receive $13.4 million in funds from the federal CARES Act, which is aimed at assisting local communities, businesses, and nonprofit organizations that have been impacted by the pandemic. 

Museum Of The Aleutians Welcomes Visitors Once Again

By Jul 7, 2020
Chrissy Roes/KUCB

After having been closed to the public for over three months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Unalaska's Museum of the Aleutians has begun its limited reopening.

Starting Tuesday—and in observation of certain regulations—patrons can once again visit the museum.