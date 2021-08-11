Unalaskans Go For Gold On The Green At This Year’s Tundra Golf Classic

A lucky two-day break amidst a classic Unalaskan summer storm allowed for plenty of fun and various levels of competition at KUCB’s annual Aleutian Tundra Golf Classic. Almost 20 teams teed off in the tundra during the tournament last weekend, which included nine rugged holes of golf each day.

However it wasn’t just golf that brought Unalaskans out to Pyramid Valley this year: a second highly coveted trophy was

awarded for the tournament’s first annual corn dog eating contest.

Local culinary favorite “The Pirate Chef” offered concessions at the event and had hungry patrons lining up for gourmet corn dogs and fried Oreos. While the corn dog eating contest was close, the trophy went to Miguel who brought his teenage appetite and finished 10 dogs during the tournament.

Judges named North Pacific Fuel's team the tournament winners this year, with a score of 51, followed closely by Harbor Welding with a score of 58. Third place went to Alpha & Co. with 60. The tournament is scored using the honor system, and teams submit their completed score cards at the end of the tournament. The four members on the winning teams will receive OptimERA Wi-Fi cards.

Ranier Marquez wowed the audience this year when he hit a hole-in-one in the Closest to the Pin contest. He will win the coveted green Carharrt jacket along with some OptimERA gigs.

The annual Tundra Golf Classic is a fundraiser for KUCB and the event brought in more than $11,000 thanks to the generosity of event sponsors: Alaska Ship Supply, Alaska Waste, Aleutian Chiropractic, BKR Construction Services, Coastal Transportation, Delta Western Petroleum, Dena'ina Air Taxi, Harbor Welding, HDL Engineering Consultants, Keepin' It Reel Charters Unlimited, Kloosterboer, Lifemed Alaska, Mac Enterprises, Matson, North Pacific Fuel, NVision Architecture, OSI, Ounalashka Corporation, OptimERA, Pacific Stevedoring, Red Fish Electronics, Unisea, and Westward.

An extra special thanks to OptimERA Wi-Fi, who donated thousands of dollars of Wi-Fi credit as tournament prizes, and the Ounalashka Corporation for use of their land in Pyramid Valley. We also appreciate the KUCB board members who volunteered their time to make the event a success!

Check out our Facebook album of photos, and get ready for more fun on the fairway in 2022.