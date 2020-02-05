Unalaska Weighs Whether To Commit To 30-Year Geothermal Power Deal With OC/Chena Power

A private company looking to develop geothermal energy at Makushin Volcano wants the City of Unalaska to commit to a 30-year power deal by the end of the month.

At a special meeting last week, the City Council heard an update from consultant Mike Hubbard on the energy project proposed by OC/Chena Power.

"The powerhouse would be at the site of the wells, and electric power would be brought to the city," said Hubbard. "It would be brought down the flank of the mountain, down along the valley, and via a submarine cable over here and tie in to the city grid."

Company officials have said their goal is to reduce the city's fuel consumption and improve utility costs for Unalaska's residents and businesses.

But councilors said they don't have enough information yet to sign on to the decades-long power purchase agreement, especially since the developer has yet to make a formal presentation to council.

Vice Mayor Dennis Robinson said he doesn't have enough details to sign on right now, but he ultimately hopes to push the project forward.

"Sitting here as a councilmember, I would probably say no," said Robinson. "There's some more work that needs to be done on this one."

High up on the list of concerns is how much risk the city will be taking on and how much it will cost both the city and the consumer.

Rates will depend on how many kilowatt-hours the city commits to purchasing. They could also change if local seafood processors sign on, though most largely generate their own power.

Of the three Unalaska residents who testified during public comments, two expressed reservations.

Matthew Scott asked councilors to weigh the financial risks before moving forward.

"I'll support anything that's green – wind power, hydro, anything – but I won't support it to the point where there won't be a community to live in with green power," said Scott. "Heat pumps are great, all that stuff is great, but it still needs to pencil out."

City Manager Erin Reinders said representatives from Chena Power and the Ounalashka Corporation will likely attend a council meeting in the coming weeks to provide a more detailed outline of the proposal.