As Unalaska Reports Another Case Of COVID-19, Local Risk Factor Remains At 'Medium'

A new positive test for COVID-19 was reported in Unalaska on Wednesday.

The individual is a UniSea employee and has been in quarantine since arriving on the island via commercial flight on Saturday, Oct. 31, city officials said in a statement.

The individual is now in isolation and is being monitored by staff from Iliuliuk Family and Health Services, and contact tracing is underway.

"If you arrived in Unalaska on Oct. 31, you should be in quarantine already and monitoring for symptoms," the statement said. "Additionally, consider being tested five to seven days after the potential exposure. As a reminder, people in travel quarantine are not to visit any public places including the local schools, PCR facilities, and stores."

The new positive test highlights the importance of submitting the contact tracing questionnaire upon arrival in Unalaska and complying with the city's 14-day travel quarantine order, officials added.

To date, this marks 105 cases of the coronavirus in Unalaska, only one of which is currently active. None of those are attributed to community spread, and the city's local risk factor remains at "medium."