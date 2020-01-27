Unalaska Offers Teacher And Principal Contracts Weeks Earlier Than Usual

By 1 hour ago

Teachers must decide whether to re-sign their contracts by Feb. 15.
Credit Laura Kraegel/KUCB

This year, the Unalaska City School District has offered teacher and principal contracts weeks earlier than usual.

Superintendent John Conwell made the announcement at last week's school board meeting.

Contracts were offered on Jan. 15. Last year, they were offered Feb. 1.

He said the district is moving up its timeline because Alaska's teacher job fair is also scheduled earlier this year, and because there's been a shortage of candidates around the state.

"We have some awesome teachers here and we want them back," said Conwell. "And when we do need to replace the teacher, it's time consuming, it's expensive, and the competition to find quality candidates is really getting tough."

Teachers must decide whether to re-sign their contracts by Feb. 15.

While Unalaska's teachers union declined to comment on the new timeline, Conwell said he understands that some teachers are concerned.

"It's really hard for individuals, for teachers to make this decision this far in advance," said Conwell. "But on the other hand, it's guaranteed employment for another year or two. So I wish there was a better way to do it, but I can't figure out how else to do it."

The district currently has three teacher vacancies to fill before the next school year: elementary special education, English Language Arts for grades 7 through 12, and high school science.

Under state law, school districts can offer contracts anytime after Jan. 1.

Tags: 
News
UCSD
TEACHERS UNION
UNALASKA CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT
SCHOOL BOARD
UNALASKA EDUCATION ASSOCIATION
Education
SCHOOLS

Related Content

UCSD Approves Teacher Raises After 'Best' Contract Negotiations In Years

By Sep 13, 2019
Laura Kraegel/KUCB

Unalaska's teachers have negotiated a new contract for the next three years.

Superintendent John Conwell said the teachers union and school district negotiated the contract in only a day and a half.

"Teams representing the Unalaska Education Association and the Unalaska City School District met on Aug. 28 and 29 to negotiate the terms and conditions of the teachers collective bargaining agreement," said Conwell at the Sept. 12 school board meeting. "The UEA met and ratified the new negotiated agreement on Sept. 5, 2019."

UCSD Says Travel Costs Are Back On Track After It Projected $15K Over Budget Last Month

By Dec 19, 2019
Laura Kraegel/KUCB

The Unalaska City School District's travel costs are back on track.

This comes after Superintendent John Conwell reported last month the district incurred approximately $15,000 in additional travel costs for charter flights in the wake of October's fatal plane crash.

Student Enrollment Starts Strong At Unalaska's School District

By Aug 29, 2019
Laura Kraegel/KUCB

Enrollment at the Unalaska City School District is off to a strong start with 408 students. 

That's according to Superintendent John Conwell, who made the announcement last week at the school board's first session of the new school year.

"The count period is in October," said Conwell. "I'm really happy with where we're at with our enrollment."

The number of students during the annual count determines how much state funding the district receives.