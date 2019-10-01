Unalaska Municipal Election 2019: Preliminary Results

With 49 absentee and questioned ballots still uncounted, both of Unalaska's contested races are too close to call.

Vince Tutiakoff Sr. leads Dennis Robinson in the race for mayor, with almost 50 percent of the vote. Meanwhile, Josh Good leads incumbent Denise Rankin in the race for school board seat D, with about 52 percent of the vote.

KUCB will bring you the final results after city officials canvass absentee and questioned ballots on Friday at 10 a.m. at City Hall.

The three remaining races were decided on Election Day.

Darin Nicholson won City Council seat C with about 60 percent of the vote, incumbent Dave Gregory won City Council seat D with about 93 percent of the vote, and Bob Cummings won school board seat C with about 94 percent of the vote.

MAYOR (CITY COUNCIL SEAT A)

Vince Tutiakoff Sr.: 245 votes

Dennis Robinson: 221

Write-ins: 26

CITY COUNCIL SEAT C

Darin Nicholson: 235 votes

Write-ins: 155

CITY COUNCIL SEAT D

Dave Gregory: 400 votes

Write-ins: 28

SCHOOL BOARD SEAT C

Bob Cummings: 371 votes

Write-ins: 24

SCHOOL BOARD SEAT D