Unalaska Library Reopens For Curbside Pickup After Being Shuttered For Nearly A Month

The Unalaska Public Library is once again open for curbside pickup.

While the building will remain closed to the public, City Librarian Karen Kresh said that library staff will be available from 1 to 4 p.m. daily to answer questions and take requests over the phone. Item requests can also be made via email or online through the library's virtual catalog.

"We're trying to encourage people to use our library online catalog to place holds," said Kresh. "People can also manage their accounts [online]. They can renew books and see what they have checked out if they like, but the biggest thing that we suggest people use it for now is to place holds. That'll help us with curbside pickup."

Kresh said that in order to log in to the online portal, patrons will need their library card number and pin.

And after requesting items, community members can pick them up from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and on weekends from 4 to 6 p.m.

"When you come for pickup, you'll come to the library's parking lot and call us to let us know that you're here," said Kresh. "And we will put your stuff out in the entryway and unlock the outer door. Once we go back inside, then you can come into the entryway and pick it up."

According to Kresh, only one person will be allowed to pick up items at a time, and those picking up should wear a mask.

The library is also offering care packages to people who may not know exactly what kind of book or movie they are interested in checking out. Those interested can tell staff about what they are looking for, whether that be a genre, a favorite author, or a topic they are interested in learning more about.

"And then the library staff will put together three to five books or movies," said Kresh. "And we'll put them in a little package for you to pick up at curbside just like you'd pick up any other items."

There are currently no late fees being charged for overdue items. The due dates for items that were due while the library was closed have been extended to Jan. 31.

Items can be returned at any time at the drop box outside of the library or during pickup times.

Requests can be made over the phone seven days a week from 1 to 4 p.m. at 581-5060, by emailing the library at library@ci.unalaska.ak.us, or by logging in to the library's online catalog.