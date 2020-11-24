Unalaska Emergency Operations Center Seeks Feedback On COVID-19 Response

The Unalaska Emergency Operations Center (EOC) is conducting an online survey to better understand the

impact of COVID-19 on our community. The survey's purpose is to assess the effects of COVID-19 on individuals, local businesses and industry here in Unalaska; examine how people's daily routines changed due to our work to flatten the curve and limit the impact of the virus in our community; and to gauge what changes our citizens plan to make (if any) as restrictions are revised.

Participation is voluntary and anonymous. The survey is available in English, Spanish and Tagalog here:

https://survey123.arcgis.com/share/bc87726868ee48b0b60cc73c89b2002f