Unalaska City School New Staff Profiles: An Introduction

By UCSD Photojournalism Class 23 minutes ago

The 2019 UCSD Photojournalism Class wrote profiles for the seven new instructors hired this year.
Credit UCSD Photojournalism Class

With our island’s stark coastline, whipping wind and ever varying weather, Unalaska undeniably attracts a variety of groups of people. People who, in many cases, dare to leave everything they know in pursuit of the unknown; who dare to see the beauty in intensity, and the freedom in isolation.  The island itself shapes our staff into the dream team of nomads, artists, and explorers.  So how does one get here, to an isolated and unknown island in Alaska? How do these teachers and staff members willingly pack up their things, kiss the mainland goodbye, get on a plane to the edge of the world? It’s surprisingly easy to do it by accident because despite the slow internet, rain and bipolar weather, Unalaska pulls at people all over the U.S. and the world. Even when you leave, with no plans of return, Unalaska can still find a way to pull you back in.

The Photojournalism class of 2019-20 would like to present the newest additions to our Unalaska City School District. Introducing, the horizon-chasers, small-town-seekers, and returning residents will be an indispensable part of our students' lives in the upcoming school year. We would like to welcome the new UCSD staff!

These profiles of new Unalaska City School District teachers were written by high school students in Rainier Marquez's photojournalism class. They have not been edited by KUCB staff.

 

Related Content

UCSD New Staff Profiles: Jerusha Lynn Humphrey

By UCSD Photojournalism Class 1 hour ago
UCSD Photojournalism Class

Jerusha Lynn Humphrey, otherwise known as Mrs. Jerusha, is the new registrar at the  Unalaska City School. The registrar is someone who is in charge of keeping school records and registering students into the school system.

UCSD New Staff Profiles: Rainier Marquez

By UCSD Photojournalism Class 56 minutes ago
UCSD Photojournalism Class

Rainier Marquez, known by the students as Mr. Marquez, is a new teacher at Unalaska City School. He grew up in Unalaska and came back in January and after a month he started to substitute for the school. At first, he was substituting but is now the Business Education teacher. He enjoyed growing up in Unalaska and being involved in many school activities.

UCSD New Staff Profiles: Reise Wayner

By UCSD Photojournalism Class 46 minutes ago
UCSD Photojournalism Class

Reise Wayner is the new shop teacher for Unalaska City School District. He teaches a variety of shop classes ranging from auto maintenance, welding, to woods. Mr. Wayner is no new face to Unalaska City School, as he was once a student here and now has become the teacher. He has been a lifelong resident here in Alaska, living in Southwest to Southeast and everywhere in between. His journey begins in the rural town of Naknek Bristol Bay, where both of his parents grew up and later fell in love. Mr.

UCSD New Staff Profiles: Ryan Humphrey

By UCSD Photojournalism Class 39 minutes ago
UCSD Photojournalism Class

The Unalaska City School District started off the new school year with a new batch of teachers. One of the newest editions to the staff was Ryan Humphrey, better known among students as Mr. Humphrey, the high school social studies teacher. 

UCSD New Staff Profiles: Greta Eustace

By UCSD Photojournalism Class 1 hour ago
UCSD Photojournalism Class

Ms. Greta Eustace is the new fifth and sixth grade teacher at the Unalaska City School. Ms. Eustace is from New York, and grew up between New Hampshire and New York. Her teaching has taken her to many interesting places. 

UCSD New Staff Profiles: Hannah Vowell

By Chrissy Roes 1 hour ago
UCSD Photojournalism Class

The joy of the Unalaska High School Spanish classroom spills out the door and into the hallway where bulletin boards are covered in educational comics, decorative pictures, and tongue twisters. Inside is no different. Even though Hannah Vowell has been teaching in Unalaska for less than a quarter, the walls are covered in projects made by her students. Nearly every moment of the day, her classroom is filled with laughing students studying Spanish. The source of this sunny epidemic? Patient Zero is, without a doubt, Ms. Vowell herself.

UCSD New Staff Profiles: Jacob Collins-Wilson

By UCSD Photojournalism Class 1 hour ago
UCSD Photojournalism Class

Mr. Jacob Collins-Wilson is the new the junior high and freshman English teacher at the Unalaska City School.