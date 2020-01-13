Unalaska City Council Appoints Thomas D. Bell To Fill Vacanted Council Seat

The Unalaska City Council appointed Thomas D. Bell to an empty council seat at a special meeting Thursday night.

Jim Fitch resigned from the council in November, about two years into his three-year term, leaving a vacancy.

After accepting Fitch's resignation, the City Council announced it would accept applications for his vacant seat through early January.

At their Jan. 9 meeting, councilors reviewed three applicants and selected Bell to fill the seat.

Bell is a nineteen-year resident of Unalaska who currently serves on the city's Planning Commission. He will now be forfeiting that seat. He was also a popular write-in candidate for the council during last year's municipal election.

"I have lived in Unalaska since 2001," said Bell. "In that time I have owned and operated a business, I have worked for the city at the landfill. I worked as a heavy equipment mechanic in the maintenance shop for Matson, and currently as a longshoreman."

Bell said he wants to serve on the council to be more involved in the direction the community is going.

"I think I have a good reasoning ability, and I think I'd be a good fit on the council," said Bell. "My time on the Planning Commission has been a good experience, and I think it's been a good stepping stone towards being on the council."

Bell will hold seat B until the next municipal election in October.