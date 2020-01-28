U.K. Will Allow Huawei To Be Part Of Its 5G Network

The British government says telecom giant Huawei can help build its new 5G data network, despite U.S. pressure to cut the Chinese company out of its development plans.

The U.K. says it will prevent Huawei's equipment from being used in "sensitive 'core' parts of 5G" and other high-speed networks. It will also cap the involvement of Huawei and other "high risk" vendors at 35 percent of non-sensitive parts of Britain's network.

The U.K.'s National Cyber Security Centre, which conducted a security and technical analysis for the government's supply chain review, says it considers Huawei a "high risk vendor" – but rather than banning the company from its important new network, the center is asking British companies "to use Huawei in a limited way so we can collectively manage the risk."

The NCSC also warns other countries not to follow its example of including Huawei in its 5G network plan, unless they have "a really robust regulatory system."

"We've never 'trusted' Huawei," the agency says, noting that it formed a special Huawei Cyber Security Evaluation Centre 10 years ago.

"Huawei is reassured by the UK government's confirmation that we can continue working with our customers to keep the 5G rollout on track," Huawei Vice President Victor Zhang said in a video statement about the decision.

The U.S. campaign against Huawei has included a ban last summer that prevented agencies from using federal money to buy services or equipment from the telecom company.

But the Trump administration is also allowing Huawei to play a role in the U.S., as the Commerce Department granted an extension in November to allow American companies to work with Huawei on rural networks.

