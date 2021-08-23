UCSD School Board Appoints New Member Just Before October Election

By 18 minutes ago

The three school board members that were present voted unanimously to appoint Joe Henning to seat E, which was left vacant in July when former board president Fernando Barrera resigned.
Credit Laura Kraegel/KUCB

Joe Henning was sworn in as a new member of the Unalaska City School District's board of education at a meeting on August 18. After about a half hour of deliberation in executive session, the three school board members that were present voted unanimously to appoint the longtime Unalaska resident to seat E, which was left vacant in July when former board president Fernando Barrera resigned.

Henning will fill the position, but only for about a month, before the seat goes up for grabs in October during the island's municipal election. 

Henning told board members he was interested in joining the school board because he's been a parent to students in the district for almost a quarter of a century.

"I have a pretty big investment — five graduates already and six more to follow," Henning said. "So I'd like to be able to … have an opinion on the board."

Henning owns a local construction company and has no prior experience working with the school district.

He was one of two candidates who submitted letters of interest for the appointment. The other was Unalaska Fire Chief Patrick Shipp, who did not attend the meeting and was therefore not interviewed for the position.

High school student Gerwin Mateo was also sworn in at last week's meeting as the board's student representative. He will serve for the academic year.

Henning's seat is one of three school board seats that will be on October's ballot. Seat D, held by Denise Rankin, who was appointed in October of last year, and Seat A, held by interim school board president Carlos Tayag, will also be up for grabs.

Aug. 23 is the deadline to file for candidacy for Unalaska's Oct. 5 municipal election. 

In order to be eligible, candidates must be a registered voter in Unalaska and have been living on the island for at least one year.

The deadline to register to vote in Unalaska's municipal election is Sept. 5.

 

Tags: 
News
UNALASKA CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT
Unalaska Municipal Election
UCSD

Related Content

Unalaska Boosts COVID Risk Level To 'High' After Potential Spread At Weekend Festivals

By & Aug 17, 2021
Hope McKenney/KUCB

The City of Unalaska confirmed what it called a "widespread community exposure" of COVID-19, after identifying two new community acquired cases of the virus Tuesday. 

In a prepared statement and interviews, city officials said wastewater testing had recently shown an uptick in COVID-19 positivity. They also said they're on guard after two major public festivals last weekend brought residents together in close quarters.

'A Great Honor:' Community Gathers To Dedicate New Ulux̂tax̂ To Unalaska's Vince Tutiakoff Sr.

By Aug 19, 2021
Maggie Nelson/KUCB

 

Enveloped in a thin layer of clouds, a few dozen Unalaskans stood on a bank around Margaret's Bay on the evening of August 12 and watched as Unalaska Mayor Vince Tutiakoff Sr. stood on the rocky beach below reading a prayer.

Tutiakoff recited the prayer as part of a blessing for a new ulux̂tax̂, an Unangax̂ skin-on-frame sea kayak. 

Each new ulux̂tax̂ or iqyax̂ — a single-person Unangax̂ sea kayak — is dedicated to someone. Tutiakoff had no idea while he was giving the blessing, this build would be dedicated to him. 

Dr. Robbie Swint Jr. Prepares For New Role As UCSD Superintendent

By Jun 7, 2021
Maggie Nelson/KUCB

Dr. Robbie Swint Jr. will begin his role as Unalaska City School District's new superintendent starting July 1.

Dr. Swint has over a decade of experience working as principal, vice principal and assistant principal at Department of Defense schools. While his educator role with the Department of Defense has taken him all over the world, he has previously lived in the North Slope Borough School District, where he worked as a principal.