UCSD Receives Full Funding From City Of Unalaska

By 7 minutes ago

Of the city's contribution to the Unalaska City School District, $3.2 million will go toward meeting the state cap on local funding. The remaining $1.1 million will go toward UCSD's preschool, food services, and community schools programs, which are unrestricted.
Credit Laura Kraegel/KUCB

Unalaska's public schools will once again receive the city's full financial support — even as other municipal grants are stretched thin.

Last week, the City Council unanimously approved a $4.35 million funding request by the Unalaska City School District (UCSD).

Superintendent John Conwell thanked councilors for continuing the city's long tradition of making the maximum contribution allowed by state law.

"There's no other municipality that's been this consistent when it comes to funding schools to the cap," said Conwell. "When I talk to my colleagues around the state, they're very envious that I'm not fighting battles at the level that they have to fight in their local communities."

The city's contribution for fiscal year 2020 is about six percent more than this year's, reflecting the district’s slightly higher budget.

About $3.2 million will go toward meeting the state cap on local funding. The remaining $1.1 million will serve as additional funds for UCSD's preschool, food services, and community schools programs, which are unrestricted.

With city funding settled, Conwell said the district is now waiting on the state Legislature, which is weighing deep cuts to public education.

"With the governor's proposed budget that came out in February, with the counter budget the House proposed a few weeks ago, and now sitting back and watching the Senate, we're still really not sure what our level of state funding will be this year," he said. "We probably won't know until late in the summer."

While the district is projecting a state contribution of about $4.3 million, it stands to lose as much as 30 percent of that funding under the proposal by Gov. Mike Dunleavy.

If the money comes through, Conwell said UCSD should be able to maintain all of its personnel and programs. If not, the district will have to make cuts or draw on its savings.

He said the state budget debate has also forced UCSD to postpone its next round of teacher contract negotiations until the fall.

Many of Unalaska's nonprofits are in the same wait-and-see position. With lawmakers battling over state spending, local organizations are bracing for reduced or eliminated grants — especially after the City Council voted to fully fund just seven of this year's 12 applicants for local support funding.

City officials are still working on Unalaska's roughly $30 million budget, which is projected to run up a deficit as high as $8 million.

Tags: 
News
Education
UCSD
SCHOOLS
CITY COUNCIL
BUDGET
AKLEG
LEGISLATURE
OPERATING BUDGET
NONPROFITS

Related Content

Waiting For Final Word On State Funding, UCSD Focuses On Filling Teacher Vacancies

By Mar 29, 2019
Laura Kraegel/KUCB

Next year, the Unalaska City School District will have a big batch of new teachers — and a new bus company.

Superintendent John Conwell updated the school board on both issues last week, emphasizing the district has already filled four of the seven staff vacancies sparked by resignations and sabbaticals.

"We're in pretty good shape at this point in the hiring season," he said.

UCSD Proposes Status Quo Budget At $7.9M, As State Education Funding Remains Uncertain

By Mar 12, 2019
Laura Kraegel/KUCB

As the state considers deep cuts to public education funding, the Unalaska City School District (UCSD) is counting on growing enrollment and local support to cover its budget for fiscal year 2020.

Superintendent John Conwell presented the district's $7,867,695 proposal at a school board meeting last week, saying that figure represents a five-percent hike over this year's budget

Regional Educators Brace For Proposed Budget Cuts Totaling More Than $3M

By Feb 27, 2019
Berett Wilber/KUCB

Public schools in the Aleutian and Pribilof Islands stand to lose more than $3 million under Gov. Mike Dunleavy's proposals to reduce state spending.

That's left regional educators hoping for the best — but bracing for the worst — as they prepare their budgets.

Unalaska Teachers Oppose Dunleavy's Budget Proposal, Fearing Deep Cuts To Staff, Programs

By Feb 14, 2019
Laura Kraegel/KUCB

In Unalaska, a group of teachers gathered Wednesday to condemn the Dunleavy administration's proposed cuts to public education — and call on local residents for their support.

"Are we looking happy? Or are we looking angry?"

Eleven teachers mulled those questions in Unalaska's high school library, as they posed with signs that read "Education is Priceless" and "Fund our Future."

Only 7 Of 12 Nonprofit Applicants Get Full City Grants, As Unalaska Stares Down Deficit

By 21 hours ago
Berett Wilber/KUCB

With a budget deficit looming, the City of Unalaska won't fully fund this year's grant requests from local nonprofits.

The City Council voted last week to give $1.47 million to 11 community organizations. While that's a 15 percent increase over last year and about $250,000 more than councilors' spending goal, it's still less than the $1.94 million that nonprofits had asked for.

Why The Increase In Unalaska's Nonprofit Funding Requests?

By Mar 28, 2019
Berett Wilber/KUCB

The City of Unalaska's nonprofit funding requests are up more than 50 percent this year.

Driving the increase are two main factors: Half of the 12 applicants are asking for more than they received last year — and a new requester is asking for $391,784 in its first bid for city funds.

With Requests Up More Than 50%, Council Weighs Funding For Unalaska's Nonprofits

By Mar 27, 2019
Berett Wilber/KUCB

Unalaska's nonprofits are up against a budget crunch.

This year, a dozen organizations are requesting support from the City of Unalaska to the tune of almost $2 million.

That's more than a 50 percent increase over last year — and about $700,000 more than the city's current spending goal.

After Years Of Surpluses, Unalaska's $30.8M Budget Proposal Projects Deficit For FY20

By Mar 26, 2019
Berett Wilber/KUCB

Unalaska's budget process kicked off in earnest Monday night, as city officials proposed a $30.8 million operating plan for fiscal year 2020.

The budget is projected to run up a deficit of almost $8 million, even though most revenues and expenses are expected to remain status quo.