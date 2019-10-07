UCSD New Staff Profiles: Greta Eustace

Ms. Greta Eustace is a fifth and sixth grade teacher at the Unalaska City School. Ms. Eustace is from New York, and grew up between New Hampshire and New York. Her teaching has taken her to many interesting places.

Greta Eustace left the U.S. when she was 15 years old and didn’t come back until this year. She had moved to France and attended school there. By the time she was in eighth grade, she started doing college courses after school. She continued on doing that all the way up to her freshman and sophomore year of high school. She said it was like she was doing her freshman and sophomore year of high school at her school, and then her junior and senior years at the university of her town. Technically, she was done with high school in two years because she graduated when she was 15. Her favorite high school memory was getting to know the teachers. She thought that becoming friends with her teachers was pretty cool.

Ms. Eustace loved to swim when she was in high school and college. Since she graduated at 15, she had to wait to be 16 for the NCAA eligibility. She swam with Jenny Thompson, one of the best swimmers in history, who also happened to be her coach.

Moving to Unalaska wasn’t a big change for her, she grew up in a small town that consisted of about 4,000 people. She decided to move here because she wanted to come back to the U.S. but at the same time, she wasn’t completely ready, so she went to the farthest place. She found out about Unalaska from one of her friends who lived in Homer who lived here before. She has this tendency to move every two years. She says that everyone she has met has been kind, helpful, and really quick to offer their help.

She hasn’t always wanted to be a teacher, but she wanted to be something extraordinary. When she got into teaching, she realized that teaching was pretty extraordinary. She wanted to be a teacher because of the way her professors and colleges taught her how to be a person, how to live her life in the way that she wanted to, and make real choices about your life. She was 20 when she first became a teacher, and wanted to continue to teach for the rest of her life.

Her teaching has taken her to France, Germany, China, India, Mexico, British Virgin Islands, and Italy. She wanted to work in education and she was working on getting her doctorate to be able to set up programs for kids who are left behind or pushed out of the education system. She thought that schools like to raise the bar so kids who are doing well do better than the kids who are left behind and need extra help. She thought that the system needed a whole drastic shift and she wanted to try to do that at some point on a state or federal level. She wanted to change the whole system and work her way up in the U.S Department of Education to try to change things. Ms. Eustace has surely become someone extraordinary.