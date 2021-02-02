UCSD Narrows Search For New Superintendent Down To Four

By

The district said the new superintendent is expected to start in July and the school board expects to announce its final decision for the position by the end of February.
Credit Maggie Nelson/KUCB

 

Four finalists have been selected in the Unalaska City School District's search for a new superintendent.

John Conwell announced his resignation from the position in November and is expected to retire when the semester ends. The four finalists will undergo teleconference interviews next week, the district said in a statement.

The finalists include Helen Cheek, a director of grants at the Yukon Flats School District; Larry Markuson, who has 18 years of educational experience, including time as a superintendent in Montana; Maurice Vail, another superintendent from Montana; and Dr. Robbie Swint Jr., who has over a decade of experience in U.S. Department of Defense schools. To read candidates' full bios, click here.

The district will also be holding a number of virtual community forums to allow Unalaskans to meet and interact with the candidates. The dates and times for those will be announced next week.

The district said the school board expects to make its final decision for the position by the end of February. The new superintendent is expected to start in July.

 

