Tundra Golf Starts Saturday — Rain or Shine

Get ready, golfers.

This weekend is KUCB's annual Tundra Golf Classic, where Unalaskans play 18 holes in Pyramid Valley. Tee times are available 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

PRIZES thanks to the generosity of OptimERA WiFi:

· 4 "easter egg" balls will be randomly placed in bags. Winner gets 1 GB of Wifi

· 2GB per player on the third place team

· 5 GB per player on the second place team

· 10 GB per player on the WINNING TEAM

A food cart will be on site during lunchtime, with concessions by THE PIRATE CHEF.

This is a membership event, and membership is by donation of any amount payable at the event or here: www.kucb.org and click on the donate button! To sponsor or sign up, call 581-1888, text 359-2120 or email info@kucb.org

New sanitation measures in place this year for maximum health and safety! Please be prepared with a mask for times when your team is around other teams and KUCB staff. Land is owned by the Ounalashka Corporation – please show respect and pick up trash. THANKS for your cooperation.

This year’s sponsors include: Red Fish Electronics, Alaska Ship Supply, Pacific Stevedoring, Unisea, OSI, OptimERA WiFi, Westward, Delta Western, BKR Construction, Coastal Transportation, Kloosterboer, Coastal Transportation, Matson, PND Engineers, Ounalashka Corporation, NVision Architecture, HDL Engineering, Alaska Waste, Aleutian Chiropractic, ACE Cargo, and Aleutian Aerial. Call Lauren at 581-1888 if you’d like to join this list.

All proceeds go toward TV and radio operations at Unalaska Community Broadcasting.