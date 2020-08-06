Tundra Golf Starts Saturday — Rain or Shine

By 23 minutes ago

Credit Berett Wilber/KUCB

 Get ready, golfers.

This weekend is KUCB's annual Tundra Golf Classic, where Unalaskans play 18 holes in Pyramid Valley. Tee times are available 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

PRIZES thanks to the generosity of OptimERA WiFi:

·      4 "easter egg" balls will be randomly placed in bags.  Winner gets 1 GB of Wifi

·      2GB per player on the third place team

·      5 GB per player on the second place team

·      10 GB per player on the WINNING TEAM

A food cart will be on site during lunchtime, with concessions by THE PIRATE CHEF.

This is a membership event, and membership is by donation of any amount payable at the event or here: www.kucb.org and click on the donate button! To sponsor or sign up, call 581-1888, text 359-2120 or email info@kucb.org

New sanitation measures in place this year for maximum health and safety! Please be prepared with a mask for times when your team is around other teams and KUCB staff.  Land is owned by the Ounalashka Corporation – please show respect and pick up trash.  THANKS for your cooperation.

This year’s sponsors include: Red Fish Electronics, Alaska Ship Supply, Pacific Stevedoring, Unisea, OSI, OptimERA WiFi, Westward, Delta Western, BKR Construction, Coastal Transportation, Kloosterboer, Coastal Transportation, Matson, PND Engineers, Ounalashka Corporation, NVision Architecture, HDL Engineering, Alaska Waste, Aleutian Chiropractic, ACE Cargo, and Aleutian Aerial. Call Lauren at 581-1888 if you’d like to join this list. 

All proceeds go toward TV and radio operations at Unalaska Community Broadcasting.

Tags: 
Tundra Golf Classic
Golf

Related Content

Hot Competition At KUCB's Annual Golf Tournament

By Aug 9, 2018
Carlos Tayag

Rare hot weather encouraged record participation at the Aleutian Tundra Golf Classic.   

More than 20 teams teed off in the tundra last weekend in Unalaska's annual golf tournament. The tournament includes nine holes of golf each day. 

Two teams tied as this year's tournament champs.  Based on the honor system and score cards turned in at the end of the second day, North Pacific Fuel and Matson tied by scoring 57, followed closely by the Babymakers at 61.  Each of the four members on the winning teams will receive 10GB of OptimERA Wi-Fi. 

Unalaskans Tee Off At Tundra Golf

By Berett Wilber Aug 10, 2017
Berett Wilber/KUCB

   

Neither rain nor fog could stop 18 teams from tearing up the tundra last weekend on Alaska’s southernmost pop-up golf course.

In addition to a nine-hole course, the annual Tundra Golf Classic featured a marshmallow long drive. The Fire Department flipped burgers, and a campfire offered warmth and s'more opportunities, so even non-serious golfers had plenty of reasons to play.

Winning Team: Kraken Squad, with a score of 50.
Honorable Mention: Make Tundra Golf Great Again . . . with a reported score of 867-5309.

Wind, Wigs, And WiFi Define KUCB’s 2019 Tundra Golf Classic

By Aug 8, 2019
KUCB Staff

Wind gusts up to 40 miles per hour couldn't stop more than 50 Unalaskans from tearing up the tundra last weekend at KUCB’s annual fundraiser, the Tundra Golf Classic.

 

At a preliminary count, KUCB had 23 corporate sponsors this year and brought in more than $13,000 from sponsorships, team fees, and skills contests. 

 

Golfers have Omais-ing time at the Tundra Golf Classic

By Aug 16, 2016

This year’s Aleutian Tundra Golf Classic started as the remnants of Tropical Storm Omais swept Unalaska with gale force winds and driving rain.  Six dedicated teams and a handful of volunteers braved the weather on Saturday.  When the storm cleared on Sunday more teams joined the action.

The annual Tundra Golf Classic is a fundraiser for Unalaska Community Broadcasting.  At preliminary count, the fundraiser brought in just over $11,000 from sponsorships, team fees, and skills contests. 