Tsunami Warning Not In Effect For Unalaska Following Magnitude-7.5 Earthquake Near Sand Point

Unalaska is not under a tsunami warning after a magnitude-7.5 earthquake hit approximately 56 miles southeast of Sand Point Monday afternoon.

A tsunami warning is in effect for much of the Alaska and Kenai Peninsulas, Kodiak, Anchorage, and Eastern Aleutians, but does not currently reach Unalaska, according to the Department of Public Safety.

“Unalaska is 80 miles southwest of the tsunami warning zone, but we are advising community members to be alert and ready for further information,” officials said in a Nixle alert.

Public safety officials are monitoring for updates.

This is a developing story.