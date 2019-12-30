Travel Continues To Be Impacted After RavnAir Group Experiences Cyber Attack On Dash 8 Aircraft

By 1 minute ago

RavnAir Group announced it may take as long as one month to have all affected IT systems fully restored and back to normal, following a cyber attack on the Dash 8 aircraft.
Credit Laura Kraegel/KUCB

RavnAir Group continues to be impacted by the cyber attack it experienced earlier this month, and the impact now appears to be more extensive than initially reported, according to a press release from the airline.

Ravn announced it experienced a "malicious cyber attack" on the company's IT network on Dec. 20, impacting travel around the state. The attack specifically targeted the Dash 8 aircraft and forced the company to disconnect the Dash 8 maintenance system and its back-up.

"While the Air Group continues to operate flights at all three of its airlines, company officials and outside experts have now determined that it may take as long as one month to have all affected IT systems fully restored and back to normal," said today's press release.

The Unalaska airport's system is still down, but according to a Ravn employee, they are currently operating through a sister station to make sure flights can run, weather permitting. The airport cannot look at reservations or rebook flights until the system is back online.

"RavnAir Group's number one priority remains ensuring the safety of our passengers and employees, and this may cause operations to run at a slower pace while manual processes and back-up systems are in use," said the press release. 

Ravn is working with government officials and outside cyber-crime experts to restore systems. 

