Too Close To Call: Tutiakoff Leads Robinson In Mayor's Race, As Good Leads Rankin For School Board

By 16 minutes ago

Vince Tutiakoff (top right) leads Dennis Robinson (top left) in the race for mayor. Meanwhile, Josh Good (bottom left) leads Denise Rankin in the race for school board seat D.
After Tuesday's election, both of Unalaska's contested races are still too close to call.

In the contest for mayor, preliminary results show Ounalashka Corporation Chairman Vince Tutiakoff Sr. is holding a 24-vote lead over current Vice Mayor Dennis Robinson.

Meanwhile, in the race for school board seat D, former teacher Josh Good is leading incumbent Denise Rankin by 22 votes.

To determine the final results, election officials will canvass 49 absentee and questioned ballots that are still uncounted.

"The two contested races are up in the air until after the canvass committee meeting on Friday, which is at 10 a.m. [at City Hall] and open to the public," said City Clerk Marjie Veeder. 

Unalaska's three remaining races were decided Tuesday night by comfortable margins.

Trident Seafoods manager Darin Nicholson earned his first elected office at City Council seat D. He took about 60 percent of the vote despite a late write-in campaign by Thomas Bell, a member of the city's planning commission.

City Councilor Dave Gregory also won another term at seat D, while former substitute teacher Bob Cummings earned his first elected office at school board seat C. Both ran unopposed and took more than 90 percent of the vote.

In total, the election brought 548 Unalaskans to the polls, putting turnout at about 27 percent of registered voters. That's up from 21.5 percent last year.

KUCB will share the final 2019 election results on Friday, Oct. 4 as soon as they become available.

Tags: 
News
ELECTION
CITY COUNCIL
SCHOOL BOARD

