Think Inflation Is Bad Now? Let's Take A Step Back To The 1970s

The 1970s are starting to trend – for all the wrong reasons.

Today, prices for everything from gasoline to groceries are surging as the economy roars back from the pandemic recession. And that's raising concerns in some quarters about whether the United States is headed back to the awful economic days of the 1970s, when the country was gripped by double-digit inflation that required painful action by the Federal Reserve.

The Biden administration insists those concerns are far off the mark, and that the days when Americans sported campaign-style "Whip Inflation Now" buttons on their wide lapels are long gone.

"I came of age and studied economics in the 1970s and I remember what that terrible period was like," Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told a House subcommittee Thursday. "No one wants to see that happen again."

Yellen and others in the administration argue that the current run-up in prices is a temporary phenomenon, sparked by supply shocks tied to the pandemic, and pent-up demand from consumers — not the beginning of a persistent, upward spiral like the one that spawned "stagflation" in the '70s and haunted presidents from Richard Nixon to Jimmy Carter.

To understand the differences between the two eras, it helps to take a step back in time.

The 1970s were bookended by oil shocks that brought soaring prices for gasoline. Meat prices also spiked. On the popular sitcom All In The Family, Archie Bunker was reduced to eating meatless spaghetti.

Prices actually started creeping up in the mid-1960s, when the federal government was spending heavily on both the Vietnam War and the Great Society. Nixon temporarily froze prices in the early 1970s, but that just postponed the pain. When his controls were lifted, prices bounced even higher.

Gerald Ford declared inflation "Public Enemy Number One." Carter called it the nation's most pressing domestic problem.

Despite the tough talk from the White House, prices kept climbing.

Princeton economist Alan Blinder says psychology was partly to blame. In the 1970s, Americans came to believe that high inflation was here to stay. And that expectation became a kind of self-fulfilling prophesy.

"If you're a business and you expect the inflation rate to be 5%, you're likely when it comes time to set the prices for the next year [to] go up 5%," said Blinder, who was vice chairman of the Federal Reserve in the 1990s.

"On the other hand, if you think inflation is going to be 1%, you're more likely to go up 1%," he added.

Ultimately, it took a crackdown by cigar-chomping Fed chairman Paul Volcker to break the cycle of rising prices and wages. Volcker slammed the brakes on the economy by raising interest rates to 20% — tough medicine to prove he was serious about getting inflation under control.

"At some point this dam is going to break and the psychology is going to change," Volcker told the MacNeil/Lehrer NewsHour.

It worked. By 1983, inflation had retreated to just over 3%.

It was a painful correction. Nearly 4 million people lost jobs in back-to-back recessions in the early 1980s. But for the last four decades, inflation has not been a serious problem in the U.S.

But now, some are sounding alarms. The Labor Department's consumer price index surged to 4.2% in April — the highest since Sept. 2008.

There are, however, key differences from the 1970s — including a change in expectations.

"If people believe that prices will be pretty stable, then they will be — because they won't ask for very high wage increases and people who sell things won't be asking for high price increases," Fed chairman Jerome Powell told Morning Edition. "Once that psychology sets in, it tends to perpetuate itself."

Blinder agrees the decades of stable prices since the 1970s should help to prevent another inflationary spiral in the future.

"I think the generation that were adults in that high-inflation period will always remember it," Blinder said. "But there are a lot of Americans that never lived with inflation at all. So naturally, they don't expect it."

Both the White House and the central bank are on the lookout for any signs that expectations are shifting – and they say a return to runaway inflation is as unlikely as a comeback for mood rings and bell-bottom jeans.

Correction: 5/29/21 A photo caption that appeared earlier with this story mistakenly said former Federal Reserve chairman Paul Volcker sharply raised prices to control inflation. He raised interest rates.

SCOTT SIMON, HOST:

Portland, Ore., like much of the U.S., has seen a devastating rise in gun violence recently. Homicide numbers there are the highest they've been in two decades. Katia Riddle reports on one initiative to help people who've served time for gun violence find a new path in Portland.

KATIA RIDDLE, BYLINE: Federal prison was the turning point in Bretto Jackson's life.

BRETTO JACKSON: I hated being away from my family and my son and my daughter and the streets. But at the same time, man, that was the gift and a curse.

RIDDLE: The gift part, says Jackson, was meeting people from an entirely different world than the one he grew up in, like the guys he was with at Rikers Island, the Wall Street criminals.

JACKSON: And these dudes are sitting right across from me, drinking their coffee, reading their Wall Street Journal.

RIDDLE: These fellow inmates, he says, taught him about the financial world and the tools of investment, a universe away from the federal robbery charge that landed him in prison for five years.

(SOUNDBITE OF CONSTRUCTION AMBIENCE)

RIDDLE: Today, he and a partner run a small startup in Portland to mentor people involved with gun violence and to connect them with companies who are hiring for green jobs, like solar panel installation and work at a recycling facility.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: Hey, what’s up man?

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #2: How you doing?

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: Not too bad.

RIDDLE: The program is called Leaders Become Legends. On this day, the crew has been working with a local energy company, assembling and installing solar panels.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #3: Trying to make, like, two stacks here.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: OK.

RIDDLE: This job is at a retirement home. Unlike fast food or other minimum wage gigs, this work pays close to $20 an hour to start.

DAMIEN ROUSE: I started doing jail time when - I think I was 14 years old.

RIDDLE: Damien Rouse is in the program. He spent much of his teens and early adulthood incarcerated, mostly on weapons charges. Last year, Rouse's brother was shot and killed in Portland. The two were close, just a year apart.

ROUSE: And when he died, it's just like - a different part of me just died, too. So I just said...

RIDDLE: Rouse is determined to give his 6-year-old son a different life than the one he's lived. He says the most important skill he's learned from the Leaders Become Legends mentors is not about green energy. It's how to compartmentalize.

ROUSE: When I go to work, I just try to put everything outside the window that's not in the streets. It's like, OK, I'm at work. I want to focus on work and get this done.

RIDDLE: Tax incentives and legal requirements for green energy are driving a healthy demand for workers. The bosses here are supportive of this program and colleagues mostly friendly, but some can be hostile. Founder Bretto Jackson says part of the training is about what to expect.

JACKSON: You might see a swastika tattoo. You might see a Trump sign, a Make America Great Again sign on one of these bumpers of these trucks. This is the industry that you're working in. Think about your children. Think about, you know, food, clothing and shelter. Do not get distracted with that stuff.

RIDDLE: This kind of mentoring takes time and patience. Leaders Become Legends recently got a $10,000 grant from the city's economic development arm. Before that, Jackson and his partner were doing it on their own in the community. Over the last year, they found work for 10 people. They're angling to scale up with some much bigger money next year through a city program subsidizing clean energy jobs.

JACKSON: Our total mission is to not let them go back to prison or be dead, as well as dealing with our own personal traumas that we go through every day just being so-called Black in America.

RIDDLE: Sometimes those daily traumas are less dramatic than gun violence or arrest.

TAY'ANDRE CHURN: What's up, buddy?

RIDDLE: Back at the solar panel site, Tay’Andre Churn is getting ready to climb 45 feet up onto the roof. Churn would have been here a half an hour earlier, but a police officer pulled him over on his way into this affluent suburb.

CHURN: I think he's seen a Black dude, and yeah, it went down from there.

JACKSON: Does that happen a lot to you?

CHURN: Oh, yeah. It's almost an everyday thing. But...

RIDDLE: You get pulled over almost every day?

CHURN: Almost every day.

RIDDLE: Churn says between the police stops and the gun violence in his community, he lives with a lot of fear and injustice. But with two kids to feed, he doesn't dwell on it. Instead, he puts on his safety harness and gets to work.

For NPR News, I'm Katia Riddle in Portland. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.