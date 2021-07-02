There's Been A Big Drop In the Number Of Missing From The Surfside Condo Collapse

As search and rescue efforts at the site of the Surfside condo collapse stretch into day nine, officials have confirmed that the number of confirmed fatalities has risen to 20, while the number of people unaccounted for has dropped from 145 to 128.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava told reporters Friday that one of the two fatalities recovered overnight was the seven-year-old daughter of a firefighter for the city of Miami.

"It goes without saying that every night since this last Wednesday has been immensely difficult for everybody, particularly the families that have been impacted," Cava said. "But last night was truly different and more difficult for our first responders. These men and women are paying an enormous human toll each every day and I ask that all of you please keep all of them in your thoughts and prayers."

"They truly represent the very best in all of us and we need to be there for them as they are here for us," she finished.

The number of people who have been accounted for has grown to 188, officials also confirmed today. In many cases, detectives have followed leads regarding individuals that were unaccounted for and then, once they reached them, learned that there are actually more family members who could have been in the building but are now also safe.

Officials have not yet released the names of all of the dead and missing people, and asked today that the privacy of the families be respected.

