Thai Princess Registers As A 'Commoner' Candidate To Be Prime Minister

Updated at 11:40 a.m. ET

Princess Ubolratana Mahidol, older sister of Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn, is now a candidate for prime minister — a move that marks a startling break with Thai royalty's long-observed practice of staying out of politics.

Shortly after the princess's registration was filed, the royal palace issued a statement in which the king said her candidacy is "inappropriate" and "unconstitutional," according to a translation by journalist Saksith Saiyasombut of Channel News Asia.

The king's statement will likely end his sister's bid for office, just hours after it began.

The princess's candidacy landed like a bombshell when her name was submitted to the Election Commission on Friday. The move seeks to pit Ubolratana, 67, against current Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, the leader of the military junta that ousted former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra in 2014.

Ubolratana was put forth as the lone candidate from the Thai Raksa Chart party, whose members include Thaksin loyalists.

Ubolratana declared herself a "commoner" candidate, reports The Nation, with the princess saying she is seeking office not as a member of royalty but as a regular citizen.

"For the Thai Raksa Chart party to nominate me to be a candidate for prime minister is a display of rights and freedoms and shows that I have no privileges over the Thai public under the current charter," the princess is quoted saying on her private Instagram account.

Ubolratana relinquished her royal title in 1972, when she married American Peter Jensen; the two had met as students at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. The princess lived in the U.S. for years, but after the couple divorced in 1998, she then moved to Thailand, where she is still referred to as a princess and a member of the royal family.

Now, Ubolratana threatens to redraw lines of allegiance in Thai society, as a member of the monarchy who is running against the leader of the pro-royalist military. But the king said that despite her previous revocation of the official title of princess, she remains part of the royal dynasty.

Despite her assertion of commoner status, the princess's entry into politics immediately raised several questions, including how campaigns against her might be carried out without running afoul of Thailand's strict laws against speaking ill of royalty. Another issue centers on whether her candidacy itself is legal.

The Thai Election Commission has until next Friday, Feb. 15, to accept or reject the princess's candidacy for the March 24 elections. It seems certain that the king's rebuke will effectively quash her foray into politics.

Shortly after Ubolratana's name was submitted, her political rivals sought to have her candidacy revoked. As the Bangkok Post reports, "the pro-military People's Reform Party asked the Election Commission to rule if the Thai Raksa Chart Party violated the election law" by making the nomination.

The issue, the People's Reform Party says, is that Thai law bans political candidates from using the monarchy to bolster their campaigns.

To conform with the law, the Thai Raksa Chart made the unusual declaration that its campaign materials for a national election will not use photos of Ubolratana.

"I assure you that the party will neither post images of the princess anywhere nor use them for campaigning," party secretary-general Wim Rungwattanachinda said, according to the Bangkok Post.

The princess's full name is Ubolratana Rajakanya Sirivadhana Barnavadi. The registration papers that shook up Thailand's upcoming election list her legal residence as "Boromphiman Throne Hall" and "inside the Grand Palace," according to the Associated Press.

