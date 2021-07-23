Tee Times Available For The Aleutian Tundra Golf Classic

Join us for 18 holes of golf or stop by for a quick skills challenge.

-Corn dogs by the Pirate Chef

-Golf games of skill for all ages including a floating green hole-in-one

-Golf competition for kids

Team registration is free (donations accepted) thanks to the generosity of our sponsors. Sign up for a tee time or sponsor a hole by emailing info@kucb.org.

Early sponsors include Alaska Ship Supply, Delta Western, Mac Enterprises, Matson, OSI, Unisea, and Optimera! THANK YOU.

Additional support provided by the Citizens of the City of Unalaska.