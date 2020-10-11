Sunday Puzzle: PR Problems

On-air challenge: Every answer today is a word or phrase in which the only consonants are P and R — repeated as often as necessary. The other letters are all vowels.

Example: More mature, as fruit --> RIPER

1. What beats rock but loses to scissors in a children's game

2. Musician with a flute

3. Partner of salt

4. Fix, as an appliance

5. Brand of bottled water

6. Open grassland, as in Kansas and Nebraska

7. Like reasoning by theoretical deduction (2 words)

8. Come into view again

Last week's challenge: Think of an 8-letter word with three syllables that contains the letter "I" in each syllable — but, strangely, doesn't contain a single "I" sound, either long or short. The answer is not a plural. What word is it?

Challenge answer: Daiquiri

Winner: Neal Kern of Salem, Ore.

This week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from listener Tyler Lipscomb, of Augusta, Ga. Name certain fruits — in the plural. Change the second letter to an L and read the result backward. You'll name two things to drink. What are they?

Submit Your Answer

If you know the answer to next week's challenge, submit it here. Listeners who submit correct answers win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you by Thursday, Oct. 15, at 3 p.m. ET.

