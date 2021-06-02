Still Talking: Biden, Republicans Agree To Keep At Infrastructure Negotiations

President Biden and Senate Republicans have agreed to continue negotiations on an infrastructure spending plan despite an ongoing split over the scope of the proposal and how to pay for it.

Biden hosted Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., the GOP's lead negotiator on infrastructure, at the White House on Wednesday, and the pair agreed to reconvene Friday as the window for a bipartisan deal appears to be narrowing.

The Biden administration aims to have an agreement this summer, and some fellow Democrats are urging the president to wrap up bipartisan talks.

"This afternoon, the president hosted Senator Capito for a constructive and frank conversation in the Oval Office about how we can drive economic growth and benefit America's middle class through investing in our infrastructure," the White House said in a statement.

During the roughly hourlong meeting Wednesday, Capito and Biden discussed the latest, $928 billion proposal from Republicans. Kelley Moore, a spokeswoman for Moore Capito, said the GOP negotiating team will convene ahead of Friday's meeting.

"Senator Capito reiterated to the president her desire to work together to reach an infrastructure agreement that can pass Congress in a bipartisan way," Moore said in a statement. "She also stressed the progress that the Senate has already made. Senator Capito is encouraged that negotiations have continued."

Wednesday's White House meeting was the latest attempt to bring Republicans and Democrats within a manageable range for true negotiations on infrastructure policy. So far the two sides have been stuck in the early stages of talks with nearly $1 trillion separating their proposals. They have also failed to agree on what should be included in an infrastructure bill.

The disagreement over the price tag was only partially alleviated last week, when GOP senators increased the overall size of their offer. Democrats were frustrated that Republicans are including hundreds of billions of dollars in investments Congress was already planning. The total new money in the latest GOP plan is $257 billion, a small fraction of what Biden has proposed.

Republicans are also planning to pay for the spending by repurposing money Congress already approved for coronavirus relief programs. That idea is a nonstarter for the vast majority of Democrats.

The White House told reporters last week that roughly 95% of the earlier $3 trillion COVID relief money was either already obligated as of March, or has been set aside for the Paycheck Protection Program, unemployment insurance or nutrition assistance.

"Of the remaining 5% the largest categories of unobligated balances are in the Heath Care Provider Relief Fund — funding for rural hospitals, health care providers and disaster loans for small businesses," a White House official said.

Biden is instead focused on increasing taxes on high-income earners and corporations.

Republicans are pressuring Democrats to remove social programs, like funding for child care and elder care, and environmental protection elements from the infrastructure talks and pursue them as separate legislation.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg told Fox News Sunday that the disagreement about how to categorize elements of Biden's plan is "philosophical," and he argued the elements the GOP opposes should remain in any infrastructure plan.

"We think of it as infrastructure because infrastructure is the foundation that lets people participate in the economy," Buttigieg said. "When you're taking care of a loved one, doing some of those things because you don't have the right kind of care structure to look after them and you can't even get a job because you're in this elder care situation — because somehow we're one of the only developed countries that doesn't take care of this — that's holding you back the same way it holds you back if you don't have a road or bridge to get to where you want to go."

Democrats could choose to package the more controversial provisions of their plan as separate legislation, but doing so would risk angering elements of their own base, whose votes will be necessary to get any legislation through the narrowly divided House and Senate.



Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:

To other news - the bankruptcy plan for the maker of OxyContin. Purdue Pharma cleared a major hurdle today. If it wins final approval from the company's creditors, the settlement could mean billions of dollars in aid for communities devastated by the opioid crisis. It also would bring members of the Sackler family a big step closer to their goal of winning immunity from future opioid lawsuits for themselves and their financial empire. NPR addiction correspondent Brian Mann is here.

Hey, Brian.

BRIAN MANN, BYLINE: Hey, Mary Louise.

KELLY: All right, so what are the contours of this? What exactly happened this afternoon?

MANN: Yeah, so there have been these incredibly high-stakes negotiations. And as you mentioned, there are billions of dollars at stake. So late today, federal bankruptcy judge Robert Drain here in New York approved the deal's broad terms, allowing it to move forward - a big milestone. Under this plan, the Sacklers will give up control of Purdue Pharma. Though members of the family maintain they did nothing wrong, they have agreed to pay more than $4 billion from their private fortunes. Now, this isn't the final finish line, but it's very close. And now it will go to a vote by hundreds of thousands of creditors who say they were harmed by OxyContin. We really could see a final resolution of this landmark case by this summer.

KELLY: Now, what does this mean for the hundreds of civil lawsuits that some members of the family have faced, alleging they played a personal role in the crisis? I will note the Sacklers deny those allegations, but what happens? If this deal is finalized, what happens to those cases?

MANN: Yeah, this is controversial. Those lawsuits would be stopped dead in their tracks. Under the deal, the Sacklers would walk away from the opioid crisis with a clean slate legally. And we've also learned from these court documents that this immunity would extend to literally hundreds of other companies, trusts and consultants. None of those entities have declared bankruptcy. But using a rare and, again, controversial provision of bankruptcy law, this deal would allow all of those folks to gain protections from lawsuits without actually filing for bankruptcy.

KELLY: Well, let's look at this from a couple of angles. First, the arguments in favor of this deal - why do supporters support it?

MANN: Yeah. Purdue Pharma's legal team made a simple argument that this deal would prevent a firestorm - a chaos of litigation - preventing hundreds of thousands of individual lawsuits. And instead, they say financial help will now go to communities and people harmed by opioids relatively quickly, possibly as soon as next year. A lot of states, as well as local governments, have signaled they will vote for this. You know, with more than 90,000 drug overdose deaths again last year, officials say they need financial help desperately right now.

KELLY: But a couple of dozen state attorneys general opposed this plan. How come?

MANN: Yeah, this is interesting. This deal would force them, they say, to give up their authority to sue members of the Sackler family, even though the Sacklers, again, have not filed for bankruptcy. And these states argue that allows the Sacklers to avoid accountability. They will remain one of the wealthiest families in the country - admit no wrongdoing. And that makes a lot of people angry. A lot of these attorneys general also say it would set a dangerous precedent, allowing other wealthy people to use bankruptcy court like this - protecting themselves from liability, again, without actually ever filing for bankruptcy.

KELLY: And to weave in a little bit of context, we've been talking Purdue Pharma, but there is a big legal reckoning ahead for a lot of companies involved in the opioid business.

MANN: Yeah, this is a fascinating moment. Purdue Pharma and the Sacklers get talked about a lot in this drug epidemic, but there are much bigger corporations that got into the opioid trade - AmerisourceBergen, Johnson & Johnson and Walmart. There are other lawsuits underway all over the country. Tens of billions of dollars are at stake if they're found liable, so this is a big moment for a reckoning, as you say, with the opioid crisis.

KELLY: That is Brian Mann, NPR's addiction correspondent, talking about the bankruptcy deal and its prospects for Purdue Pharma.

Thank you, Brian.

MANN: Thank you so much.

(SOUNDBITE MUSIC) Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.