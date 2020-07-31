Sport Fishing Report: July 27, 2020

Alaska Department of Fish and Game Bi-Weekly Fishing Report

Unalaska Bay/Dutch Harbor Road System

Regulation reminders:

· The bag limit for Unalaska Bay fresh and saltwaters is 5 salmon per day of which only 2 may be sockeye.

· Anglers are reminded that Town Creek (Iliuliuk) is closed to fish for sockeye year round.

· The saltwaters of Summer’s Bay are open to snagging, however, the freshwaters from the outlet of Summer’s Bay Lake to the ocean are closed to all sportfishing.

· All freshwaters of Unalaska Island are closed to snagging year round.

· Anglers are reminded that many of the creeks flowing into Unalaska Bay have closed waters for a portion of the drainage or all of the drainage in some cases. Be sure to keep an eye out for signs marking closed waters.

· The Southwest Alaska Sportfish regulation booklet has a complete list of sport fishing regulations for Unalaska Bay. It can be found in print in many locations or at: http://www.adfg.alaska.gov/index.cfm?adfg=fishregulations.sw_sportfish

Fishing reports:

·      Most red runs are winding down and never saw too many fish this season. A few reds are still around at both McLee’s and Summer Bay.

·      Pinks are showing up around town with most local beaches being great fishing. Bright pinks are great eating and fun to catch.

·      Dolly fishing continues to be good and fishing from beaches will slow down in the next week or so as most fish return to freshwaters.

·      Halibut fishing has been steady with numerous smaller fish reported. They generally come closer to shore when the pinks show up, so fishing will likely pick up in August.

·      Crabbing has still been slow from the sounds of it.

·      Don’t forget about rockfish and lingcod! Lingcod opened July 1 and rockfish are open year round.

·      As of January 1, 2020 all anglers fishing saltwaters from a boat in Alaska need to have a deep water release device on board and release any rockfish they aren’t keeping to 100 ft or the depth of capture, whatever is shallower.

·      See the ADF&G website for more information about deepwater release at this page: https://www.adfg.alaska.gov/index.cfm%3Fadfg%3DfishingSportFishingInfo.rockfishconservation

Contact Tyler Polum or Kelly Krueger at 486-1880 for more sport fishing information.

