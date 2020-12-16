With Seven New COVID-19 Cases, Unalaskans Urged To Remain Vigilant As 'Hope Is On The Horizon'

The City of Unalaska reported seven new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. One is community acquired, one is travel-related, and five are industry-related, the city said in a statement. 

Contact tracing is underway, and all close contacts of the individuals who tested positive will be notified.

"I understand people are getting tired, and the vaccine is very exciting," City Manager Erin Reinders told KUCB. "But it's not here yet. So we need to focus on remaining diligent in our efforts and not cause a widespread outbreak. Hope is on the horizon." 

To date, this marks 171 cases of the coronavirus in Unalaska, 13 of which are currently active. 

Unalaska remains in a state of emergency and is currently at a high risk level for the virus, as determined by local authorities. The city will consider stepping back down to the medium risk level after two weeks without a new COVID-19 case stemming from community spread.

 

