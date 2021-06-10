See The Stunning Photos Of This Morning's 'Ring Of Fire' Solar Eclipse

By 1 hour ago
  • The sun is partially eclipsed as it rises over lower Manhattan in New York on Thursday.
    The sun is partially eclipsed as it rises over lower Manhattan in New York on Thursday.
    Seth Wenig / AP
Originally published on June 10, 2021 6:19 am

An annular solar eclipse occurred Thursday morning. Some viewers across the globe saw the moon pass directly in front of the sun, creating a "ring of fire" effect in the morning sky.

Observers living in other areas would have only seen a partial solar eclipse, which makes the sun look like a glowing orange crescent.

If you didn't wake up early enough to see Thursday's solar eclipse yourself, photographers from the U.S. to Asia to Europe snapped images of the striking astronomical event.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
The partially eclipsed sun beside Nelson's Column in Trafalgar Square in London.
Frank Augstein / AP
Photographers stand on the Edge viewing deck as they watch a solar eclipse in New York City.
Ed Jones / AFP via Getty Images
The sun is partially eclipsed as it sets over the horizon in Beijing.
Ng Han Guan / AP
Students watch a partial eclipse in Roeselare, Belgium, on Thursday.
Kurt Desplenter / Belga Mag/AFP via Getty Images