Satellite Images Show The Devastation Wrought By The Florida Building Collapse

Satellite photos taken before and after the collapse of a Miami-area condo building Thursday show the scale of the devastation caused when the tower came down.

The partial collapse of the Champlain Towers South condo building in Surfside, Fla., killed at least four people and left another 159 unaccounted for. Rescue crews have worked continuously since the disaster, in the dangerous search through the rubble to locate victims.

Authorities have not yet announced the cause of the collapse. Gov. Ron DeSantis said during a press conference Friday afternoon that he wanted a "definitive explanation" for why it occurred.

Some owners of units in the Champlain Towers South complex filed a lawsuit after the collapse alleging the condo association failed to protect the lives and property of the residents.