Sand Point Post Office Temporarily Closed After Postal Worker Tests Positive For COVID-19

The Sand Point Post Office has been closed temporarily after a postal worker tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. This is the fourth confirmed case in the 950-person island community, after three residents tested positive for the virus in late September and October.

Upon receiving the positive test result, the unnamed individual was placed in isolation, according to Eastern Aleutian Tribes, which operates the Sand Point Medical Clinic.

A statement from the regional tribal healthcare provider said it's working with city and state officials to ensure precautions are taken to protect anyone who may have been exposed to the coronavirus.

Eastern Aleutian Tribes CEO Paul Mueller reminded residents of Sand Point to remain diligent and get tested if they are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19. He also confirmed this case is travel-related.

Because the individual is a resident of Sand Point, the state will report it as a positive case for the Aleutians East Borough.