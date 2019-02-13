Sand Point Man Sentenced 12 Months In Prison For Distributing Drugs

A Sand Point man was sentenced Monday for distributing drugs and other crimes committed on bail.

Christian Anderson-Nutt pleaded guilty to a class A felony charge for distributing methamphetamine and heroin, as well as separate charges for assault in the fourth degree and driving under the influence.

The 23-year-old was originally arrested in Sept. 29, 2017 as part of a joint narcotics investigation of the Sand Point Police Department and Alaska Troopers Statewide Drug Enforcement Unit (SDEU).

Investigators say Anderson-Nutt was behaving suspiciously in the PenAir terminal at the Ted Stevens International Airport -- and suspected he was transporting drugs to Sand Point.

They searched his bag and found more than 50 grams of meth and more than 18 grams of heroin concealed in a Red Bull energy drink can. At the time, the street value of the drugs in Sand Point was more than $70,000.

Anderson-Nutt has been sentenced to serve 12 months in prison. Afterwards, he must serve probation, complete drug treatment, and abstain from drugs and alcohol for two years.