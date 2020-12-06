Rudy Giuliani Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Trump Says

President Trump's personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the president. Trump made the announcement on Twitter Sunday afternoon.

".@RudyGiuliani, by far the greatest mayor in the history of NYC, and who has been working tirelessly exposing the most corrupt election (by far!) in the history of the USA, has tested positive for the China Virus," Trump tweeted. "Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!!"

No further details were immediately released, and it's unclear how the former New York City mayor became infected. Giuliani has spent the last several weeks leading failed legal challenges to try to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Giuliani is the latest of more than a dozen people in Trump's orbit who have tested positive since October.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

