Rescue Efforts Underway At Unalaska's Mount Ballyhoo

Updated at 5:20 p.m.

Emergency responders are trying to rescue two people on Unalaska's Mount Ballyhoo after a car was driven into a ravine off the Ulakta Head side of the mountain.

Three people were in the car when the incident happened Thursday afternoon, according to Interim Police Chief John Lucking.

Lucking said the driver was able to get out of the car, hike back up the mountain, and request help for the two passengers he said were still inside.

The status of those two people is unknown.

Lucking said the Department of Public Safety is staging rescue operations from both the top of the mountain and the base.

The U.S. Coast Guard is also sending a helicopter from Air Station Kodiak after Public Safety officials requested assistance.

The cause of the accident is still unclear.

Responders are asking Unalaskans to stay away from the area while the rescue is underway. The nearby roads and gun range have been closed until further notice.

Original Story -- -- --

Search-and-rescue operations are underway Thursday afternoon following an accident on or near Unalaska's Mount Ballyhoo.

"From what's being told, it was some kind of a car accident, involving what we believe to be three people," said Petty Officer John-Paul Rios of the U.S. Coast Guard.

While Rios did not know the status of those involved in the accident, its cause, or its exact location, he said the Unalaska Department of Public Safety has asked for the Coast Guard’s help.

"They've requested that we assist with a helicopter, and we have ordered the launch of the helicopter," he said.

That helicopter is being deployed from Air Station Kodiak.

Rios referred further questions to the Department of Public Safety, which is acting as lead responder for the accident.

Public Safety officials have not returned KUCB's requests for comment.

The department sent a public advisory alert to the community around 2 p.m.

"Aleutian Rod and Gun Club Range is closed until further notice," said the alert distributed through the nixle system for text messages and emails.

The gun range is located at the base of Mount Ballyhoo.

This is a developing story.