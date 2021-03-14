Relief Money Could More Than Double Support For Child Care Needs In Mississippi

Inside the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package President Biden signed on Thursday is a huge, much-needed boost for the child care industry.

Almost $25 billion is going toward child care providers and centers, and an additional $15 billion will go toward helping families get access to child care.

The child care system has taken a huge financial hit during the pandemic — between slashed budgets and lost income from shutdown-enforced closures.

Child care centers and after-school programs are overwhelmingly run by women — disproportionately Black and Latina women — many of whom live below the poverty line. And the parents, especially single parents — the majority of whom are women — dependent on that care are losing out. Child care demands are a big reason why women are leaving the workforce at startling rates.

Carol Burnett, who advocates for child care centers as executive director of the Mississippi Low-Income Child Care Initiative, called the money "a game changer" for mothers in a state that has among the country's highest concentrations of poverty.

"The moms that we work with — whether they're trying to get out of a domestic violence situation, to move to economic security, whether they're trying to get out of poverty, whether they're trying to get out of a job where there is no pathway to higher income above minimum wage — child care is the support service that they most need and making child care affordable for them," Burnett told NPR's Weekend Edition.

The funds that will be going to the state's child care programs, she said, are enough for Mississippi to serve 80% of children who qualify for support — a dramatic jump from the roughly 28% of children she said are currently served.

"It's an opportunity that has never come along before," Burnett said.

The following interview excerpts have been edited for length and clarity.

What has the effect of the pandemic been on child care centers?

It's just been a really hard year for child care centers. At first, during the shutdown, they were all closed. The moms they served — many of them were essential workers, even though they were low-wage workers. And so, they still needed child care.

Senators really had to open as quickly as they could, but they had higher labor costs because they needed to have more staff, to have smaller group sizes with children. They had to accomplish social distancing. They had to do more sanitizing. They needed PPE equipment. So, their costs were rising.

And, you know, people in the child care industry are also very excited about the expansion of the child tax credit — and it expands which families will be able to take advantage of it.

Oh, yes. I mean, Mississippi has the highest child poverty rate of any state. We have the highest women's poverty rate of any state. The promise that this is going to bring about poverty reduction means a tremendous amount for the very families that we work with.

Let me ask you, it's a lot of money — and a lot of money coming very quickly. Do you think you'll have the capacity to stand up all the things that you'll need to stand up?

Oh, absolutely. The reach of the program is so limited compared with the need. Our organization has a project called Employment Equity for Single Moms, where we offer moms both child care and access to getting into jobs that pay higher wages. Because we know being stuck in a low-wage job is not a way to achieve economic security. And we have hundreds of moms who have contacted us who need child care assistance. We hear from child care centers that have parents who qualify but can't get on to the program because the funds are not adequate. So, we know that with these funds we'll be able to serve more families who need this assistance and will benefit from it.

NPR's Sophia Boyd and Barrie Hardymon produced and edited this interview for broadcast.



LULU GARCIA-NAVARRO, HOST:

Those who are eligible for stimulus checks should be checking their bank account. That $1,400 per person could have landed already. And President Biden is taking a victory lap while Republicans lambast the popular law. We have NPR White House correspondent Ayesha Rascoe joining us now to tell us what to expect.

Good morning.

AYESHA RASCOE, BYLINE: Good morning.

GARCIA-NAVARRO: President Biden signed the stimulus bill just three days ago, and some Americans may have already seen the cash land, as we mentioned. But that's just part of this massive law, which many are celebrating for what it does for child poverty, for child care, so much more. What is President Biden's next step here?

RASCOE: The president is hitting the road. The White House has said they are really going to promote the benefits of the stimulus. Biden will be in Pennsylvania and in Georgia this week, and he's not the only one. The first lady, vice - the - Vice President Harris and other officials are going to be traveling around the country.

This is really Biden taking a lesson from former President Obama's time in office. Biden has said that Obama failed to take a victory lap when they passed the stimulus bill in 2009. Biden views that as a mistake that he doesn't want to repeat. So they want to make the case to the public that Biden is delivering on his promises, and this is how he's helping to improve their lives.

GARCIA-NAVARRO: So they're selling the Rescue Plan to the public after they passed it.

RASCOE: That's right. They don't want Republicans to drive the narrative on this aid package. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell told PBS NewsHour that Americans only support the bill because they don't really know what's in it. Republicans say the law spends too much money and is not targeted enough on COVID response. Right now, though, polls show that the public overwhelmingly backs the law. And by traveling like this, the Biden administration gets to go out and kind of soak up some goodwill. They hope that the White House will be able to use that to allow them to move on to the rest of their agenda from a place of strength.

GARCIA-NAVARRO: All right. What is the next legislative battle going to be - infrastructure, immigration? I mean, we've heard both those things mentioned. How are they prioritizing?

RASCOE: That's the million-dollar question right now. White House officials...

GARCIA-NAVARRO: Or billion-dollar or trillion-dollar (laughter).

RASCOE: Or billion or really trillion (laughter). White House officials have said that whatever it is, it likely will focus on creating jobs in some way to boost the economy. The rescue bill was meant to stabilize the economy, but there's still so many people out of work and struggling.

There's going to be pressure, though, to move on to a number of issues, including immigration, voting rights, climate change. The White House isn't locking itself in on any of these issues right now. But no matter what their next move is, it's clear that the White House will try to do what they did with the Rescue Plan, which is continue to redefine bipartisanship. For this administration, they're saying it's not about getting Republican votes; it's about looking for the issues that most people support. And they're making the case that the policies they're passing are popular with the public.

For their part, Republican lawmakers are really going after those wedge issues, though - transgender rights, cancel culture. They don't necessarily have a unifying, overarching message that they're pushing.

GARCIA-NAVARRO: All right. And finally, I do want to talk about this. At least six women have now come forward complaining of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's inappropriate behavior. And this is on top, of course, of his concealing the real number of COVID deaths at New York nursing homes. The calls for him to resign are growing louder, and they include now Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. We'll have details on that later in the hour. But what does the White House have to say about this so far?

RASCOE: They've been trying not to get involved. The White House has told reporters that President Biden believes that women should come forward and be heard and that an investigation is ongoing, but there's going to be pressure for them to move beyond that. It's not clear that that response is going to be sustainable with all these people coming out and asking Cuomo to resign.

GARCIA-NAVARRO: That's NPR White House correspondent Ayesha Rascoe.

Thank you very much.

RASCOE: Thank you. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.