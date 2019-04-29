Reinders Accepts City Manager's Contract With $172,500 Salary

Erin Reinders, photographed in 2015 at her former office in Unalaska's Planning Department. She worked as planning director before her promotion to assistant city manager.
Credit Greta Mart/KUCB

Erin Reinders will be Unalaska's next city manager.

She signed a three-year contract last week that'll promote her from the assistant manager post to the top job, starting June 1.

Mayor Frank Kelty negotiated the deal, which was approved by the City Council unanimously.

"Is there any objection to adopting Resolution 2019-23?" he asked at the April 23 council meeting. "Hearing none, the resolution is adopted, 5-0. Congratulations, Erin."

Reinders did not make any public comment at the meeting. But in an earlier email to KUCB, she said serving as Unalaska's city manager was "too great an opportunity to pass up," prompting her to turn down a competing job offer in Seward. 

Her new contract comes with a starting salary of $172,500, which is slightly more than current City Manager Thomas E. Thomas earns. It also provides her with a $15,000 signing bonus.

Reinders has worked for the city since 2011 and was a finalist in the last two searches for a city manager.

In 2015, she lost out to Dave Martinson, who resigned within two years over clashes with the mayor and council. In 2018, she lost out to Thomas, who resigned earlier this month without stating a reason for his departure.

This time, councilors offered the job to Reinders without a wider search, citing her experience with the city and commitment to the community.

If her contract were terminated without cause, Reinders would receive 12 weeks' pay, or about $40,000. She and her family would also receive plane tickets off the island and up to $10,000 in moving expenses.

If terminated with cause, the city does not guarantee her a severance package.

News
city manager
CITY COUNCIL

Related Content

Reinders Declines Seward Offer To Pursue Unalaska's City Manager Position

By Apr 16, 2019
Greta Mart/KUCB

Erin Reinders wants to be Unalaska's next city manager.

The current assistant manager withdrew her application Monday for the top post in Seward.

"To serve as the city manager in Unalaska, the place my family has called home for almost eight years, is too great an opportunity to pass up," said Reinders in an email to KUCB. 

Mayor Frank Kelty said he feels good that Reinders wants to stay in Unalaska.

Council Wants Reinders As Unalaska's Next City Manager

By Apr 11, 2019
Greta Mart/KUCB

The City Council wants Erin Reinders as Unalaska's next city manager.   

At a special meeting Thursday night, councilors heaped praise on Reinders — who currently works as assistant manager — before voting unanimously to start negotiations on a contract that'll promote her to the top job.

"Erin is a real community member," said Vice Mayor Dennis Robinson. "Her interest is in this community, and she loves it. Her family loves it."

Council Calls Special Meeting Thursday To 'Sole Source City Manager Position'

By Apr 10, 2019
Berett Wilber/KUCB

The Unalaska City Council has called a special meeting Thursday night.

The only item on the agenda is an executive session entitled "Sole Source City Manager Position."

As Council Accepts Thomas' Resignation, Reason For His Departure Remains Unclear

By Apr 10, 2019
Laura Kraegel/KUCB

The Unalaska City Council has accepted the resignation of City Manager Thomas E. Thomas — though it's still unclear why he's leaving the position.

On Tuesday, councilors voted unanimously to amend Thomas' contract to keep him on the job through May 31 and then send him off with $20,000 in severance pay.

Mayor Frank Kelty was the only person to comment on the resignation or severance package. Joining the council meeting by telephone, he spoke before the vote. 

Thomas Resigns As Unalaska's City Manager, Effective May 31

By Apr 5, 2019
Laura Kraegel/KUCB

City Manager Thomas E. Thomas has submitted his letter of resignation to the Unalaska City Council, which is expected to accept it at a meeting next week.

The meeting's packet — made public Friday afternoon — includes Thomas' letter, submitted three days after councilors called a special session to discuss his contract and took no action.

Reinders Named Assistant City Manager

By Greta Mart Dec 7, 2015
Greta Mart

The former director of the city's planning department is now second in command at City Hall. On Thursday, Erin Reinders, AICP was named as Unalaska's new assistant city manager.

By Friday afternoon, Reinders was acting city manager, after David Martinson left town for the holidays.