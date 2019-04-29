Reinders Accepts City Manager's Contract With $172,500 Salary

Erin Reinders will be Unalaska's next city manager.

She signed a three-year contract last week that'll promote her from the assistant manager post to the top job, starting June 1.

Mayor Frank Kelty negotiated the deal, which was approved by the City Council unanimously.

"Is there any objection to adopting Resolution 2019-23?" he asked at the April 23 council meeting. "Hearing none, the resolution is adopted, 5-0. Congratulations, Erin."

Reinders did not make any public comment at the meeting. But in an earlier email to KUCB, she said serving as Unalaska's city manager was "too great an opportunity to pass up," prompting her to turn down a competing job offer in Seward.

Her new contract comes with a starting salary of $172,500, which is slightly more than current City Manager Thomas E. Thomas earns. It also provides her with a $15,000 signing bonus.

Reinders has worked for the city since 2011 and was a finalist in the last two searches for a city manager.

In 2015, she lost out to Dave Martinson, who resigned within two years over clashes with the mayor and council. In 2018, she lost out to Thomas, who resigned earlier this month without stating a reason for his departure.

This time, councilors offered the job to Reinders without a wider search, citing her experience with the city and commitment to the community.

If her contract were terminated without cause, Reinders would receive 12 weeks' pay, or about $40,000. She and her family would also receive plane tickets off the island and up to $10,000 in moving expenses.

If terminated with cause, the city does not guarantee her a severance package.