As Recovery Efforts Continue, DPS Identifies Unalaska Students Killed In Ballyhoo Car Accident

Unalaska Police have identified the two high school students who died Thursday in a car accident on Mount Ballyhoo.

Passengers Karly MacDonald, 16, and Kiara Renteria, 17, died when a pickup truck "left the roadway [in the area of Ulakta Head] and tumbled approximately 900 feet down to the shoreline below," according to a statement by the Department of Public Safety.

Police are now investigating the cause of the crash, which happened around 1:30 p.m., and working to recover their bodies. A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter sent to help Thursday night wasn't able to do so, but police said they expected to finish recovery efforts Friday.

High school student Dustin Ruckman, 18, survived the accident. Police said he was driving and "lost control of the vehicle."

"Ruckman claimed to have been thrown from the vehicle as it descended down a steep ravine with the two girls still inside," said the statement. "Ruckman reported that he was able to climb back to the road and ran down the east side of the mountain, where he flagged down a passing motorist, who called 911."

Police said the emergency response was difficult due to the truck's "widespread wreckage"

and "the rough and extremely steep train."

"Harbor officers approached the scene from the water and had a challenge landing searchers because of the lack of suitable shoreline," said the statement. "Responders searched the ravine at great personal risk from above and below for a long while looking for MacDonald and Renteria, before finding their bodies some distance apart where each had been thrown as the truck broke into pieces on its way down the mountain."

Both teenagers were declared dead around 5 p.m.

While their families were notified Thursday, Interim Police Chief John Lucking delayed releasing their names publicly until Friday morning. Lucking said he wanted time to speak with their classmates who were decorating for prom Thursday evening at Unalaska's high school.

All lifelong residents of Unalaska, MacDonald was a junior, Renteria was a senior, and Ruckman is a senior.

School is open Friday, and school district officials said they're prepared to support grieving students.

"The Unalaska City School District has mobilized a grief counseling team made up of adult volunteers and counseling professionals trained to help with the needs of students and school personnel at difficult times such as this," according to a statement released Thursday night.

"These adults will be available any time a student may need or want help or assistance resulting from this loss. We encourage you, as parents and community members, to also feel free to use our resources," the statement continued. "However, if you feel your student needs to stay home, they will be excused from classes. If you do choose to keep your student home on Friday, please call the school so we know they are safe at home."

Counseling resources for students, families, and other community members are also being arranged by the Aleutian Pribilof Islands Association (APIA) and Unalaskans Against Sexual Assault and Family Violence (USAFV).

USAFV staff are already at the school, and three of APIA's providers are en route to Unalaska on the midday flight from Anchorage.

"We are discussing additional staff support to be in Unalaska throughout the week," said APIA's Tara Ford in an email. "My heart goes out to the families and the community as a whole."

Unalaskans can also contact APIA's behavioral health staff at 907-581-2751 or 1-844-375-2742.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.